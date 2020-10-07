Area sports

MANDAN MUNICIPAL CLOSING FOR SEASON

Mandan Municipal Golf Course is closing for the season on Sunday.

In the offseason, golfers can check golfmandan.com and Facebook for more information regarding the 2021 season.

Golfers still have plenty of time to make tee times at Prairie West Golf Course.

LEM, KIDDER COUNTY TOP POLLS

Langdon-Edmore-Munich and Kidder County remain atop the North Dakota Class A and nine-man football polls this week.

The Cardinals (7-0) got 18 of 19 first-place votes to top the Class A balloting with 94 points.

No. 2 Lisbon (6-0) got the other first-place vote and edged No. 3 Velva 67-64 in the voting.

Killdeer (6-1) is fifth in the poll while Dickinson Trinity (5-2) received votes.

The Wolves (6-0) got 13 of the 19 first-place votes in nine-man, topping the poll with 84 points.

No. 2 Cavalier (7-0) and No. 3 LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (7-0) each got three first-place votes, with the Tornadoes edging the Loboes 66-64 in the voting.

Linton-HMB (3-1) is fourth in the poll.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

