Area sports

DEVILS LAKE’S MERTENS WINS SENIOR ATHLETE OF YEAR HONOR

Jessica Mertens of Devils Lake was named the Powerade North Dakota Senior Athlete of the Year in girls basketball.

Mertens, a 5-foot-9 senior, won the award, voted on by members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association. Mertens averaged 12.8 points 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 5.1 steals per game for the Firebirds, who went 25-1 and reached the state title game before the Class A basketball tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Alexis Dressler of Legacy was named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year and was the other finalist for the state honor.

Dressler, a 6-foot senior, averaged 12.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Sabers, who went 22-3 and advanced to the state tournament.

Both Mertens and Dressler were first-team all-state selections and finalists for the North Dakota Miss Basketball award, which went to Fargo Shanley’s Reile Payne.

LEGACY’S STUGELMEYER, DEICS NAMED TO ALL-STATE GYMNASTICS TEAM

Elicca Stugelmeyer and Madison Deics of Legacy were named to the all-state first team in gymnastics.