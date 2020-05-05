Area sports

DEVILS LAKE’S MERTENS WINS SENIOR ATHLETE OF YEAR HONOR
Jessica Mertens of Devils Lake was named the Powerade North Dakota Senior Athlete of the Year in girls basketball.
Mertens, a 5-foot-9 senior, won the award, voted on by members of the North Dakota High School Coaches Association. Mertens averaged 12.8 points 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 5.1 steals per game for the Firebirds, who went 25-1 and reached the state title game before the Class A basketball tournament was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Alexis Dressler of Legacy was named the West Region Senior Athlete of the Year and was the other finalist for the state honor.
Dressler, a 6-foot senior, averaged 12.5 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Sabers, who went 22-3 and advanced to the state tournament.
Both Mertens and Dressler were first-team all-state selections and finalists for the North Dakota Miss Basketball award, which went to Fargo Shanley’s Reile Payne.
LEGACY’S STUGELMEYER, DEICS NAMED TO ALL-STATE GYMNASTICS TEAM
Elicca Stugelmeyer and Madison Deics of Legacy were named to the all-state first team in gymnastics.
In addition, Stugelmeyer was named the Senior Athlete of the Year.
The Saber duo were among the eight members selected to the first team. Teammate Zoe Prince was named to the all-state second team, along with Century’s Teah Schulte.
Named to the first team were: Stugelmeyer, a senior, and Deics, a sophomore, from Legacy along with Dickinson seniors Ayanna Fossum and Brinklyn Schumacher and freshman Amy Fridley, Jamestown sophomore Haley Nelson and junior Rachel Schiele and Valley City freshman Karina Olson.
Named to the second team were Legacy junior Prince, Century eighth-grader Schulte, Dickinson freshman Brooklyn Deguzman and eighth-grader Addison Fitterer, Valley City juniors Jocey Kriewald and Olivia Olson, Fargo South senior Mackenzie Rhode and Jamestown seventh-grader Julia Skari.
Kent VanElls of Dickinson was named the North Dakota Coach of the Year.
BSC SOFTBALL SIGNS PAIR OF MANDAN ATHLETES
Rylee Stotz and Kambree Jahner of Mandan have signed national letters of intent to play softball at Bismarck State College.
Stotz played third base for the Braves and is a right-handed hitter with power.
Jahner played outfield and excels at tracking the ball and has a good arm.
WILLISTON’S DOUGLAS SIGNS WITH ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Brooklyn Douglas of Williston has signed to play basketball at Rock Mountain College in Billings, Mont.
Douglas, a 5-foot-9 guard, averaged 10.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists her senior season for the Coyotes.
The Battlin’ Bears play in the NAIA Frontier Conference. They went 19-11 last season.
