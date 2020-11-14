Area sports

STATE CLASS B VOLLEYBALL SEEDING SET

Linton-HMB is the No. 1 seed for the opening round of the state Class B volleyball tournament, which opens on Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Fargodome.

The Lions will play Minot Our Redeemer’s in the 4 p.m. quarterfinal match.

No. 2 seed Thompson takes on Region 5 champ Flasher at 10 a.m. in the tournament opener. No. 3 Langdon-Edmore-Munich takes on Kenmare at 1 p.m. and No. 4 Dickinson Trinity takes on BNo. 5 Northern Cass at 7 p.m.

JIMMIES FALL TO DWU

Zachary Lester threw for 198 yards and four touchdowns to lead Dakota Wesleyan to a 35-16 victory over Jamestown in Great Plains Athletic Conference football on Saturday at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck.

Lester completed 16 of 24 passes and threw TD passes to three receivers – two to Spencer Neugebauer as the Tigers improved to 3-5.

Jamin Arend ran for 119 yards on 24 carries for DWU.

Cade Torgerson completed 13 of 35 passes for 164 yards and one TD for the Jimmies (1-6). Franie Ingraldi led Jamestown with 75 yards rushing on 10 carries.

The Jimmies will host Doane, Neb., on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Bowl.

