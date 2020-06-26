Area sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

TWO FORMER BOBCATS SIGN PRO CONTRACTS

Jared Pike and Hunter Shepard, both former Bismarck Bobcats, have signed professional contrats.

Pike, who played in Bismarck from 2014-16, has signed with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies, a Colorado Avalanche affiliate. He played the past four seasons at American International, collecting 45 points in 144 games. A Utah native, Pike had 71 points in 116 games with the Bobcats, was named to the all-Central Division Rookie team in 2014 and the all-Central Division team in 2015.

Shepard signed with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, a Washington Capitals affiliate. He played collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth, helping the Bulldogs to two NCAA Division I championships. He was twice named NCHC goaltender of the year and was a three-time all-NCHC selection. Playing for the Bobcats from 2014-16, Shepard holds the single-season win (34) and shutouts (8) records and is tied for first in Bobcats history with nine shutouts.

