Area sports

Area sports

TWO FORMER BOBCATS SIGN PRO CONTRACTS

Jared Pike and Hunter Shepard, both former Bismarck Bobcats, have signed professional contrats.

Pike, who played in Bismarck from 2014-16, has signed with the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies, a Colorado Avalanche affiliate. He played the past four seasons at American International, collecting 45 points in 144 games. A Utah native, Pike had 71 points in 116 games with the Bobcats, was named to the all-Central Division Rookie team in 2014 and the all-Central Division team in 2015.

Shepard signed with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, a Washington Capitals affiliate. He played collegiately at Minnesota-Duluth, helping the Bulldogs to two NCAA Division I championships. He was twice named NCHC goaltender of the year and was a three-time all-NCHC selection. Playing for the Bobcats from 2014-16, Shepard holds the single-season win (34) and shutouts (8) records and is tied for first in Bobcats history with nine shutouts.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Evan Zastoupil
Bismarck Obituaries

Evan Zastoupil

Evan Charles Zastoupil, a rambunctious bright-eyed life-long resident of North Dakota, died unexpectedly May 7, 2020, at the age of 25 in Hebron.

Nolan Wintermeyer
Bismarck Obituaries

Nolan Wintermeyer

Nolan Jay Wintermeyer, 41, was born May 24, 1979, to David Sr. and Marley Wintermeyer. Nolan passed away June 22, 2020, at St. Alexius Hospita…

Bismarck Obituaries

Ralph and Jane Winge

Ralph M. Winge and Jane W. Winge, of Litchville, passed away peacefully May 26, 2020, and June 12, 2020, respectively. A memorial service will…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News