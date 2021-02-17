 Skip to main content
Area sports
agate

Area sports

CLASS A BASKETBALL

N.D. POLLS

BOYS

Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (18);18-1;102;1

2. Minot (3);17-2;87;2

3. Fargo Davies;14-4;54;4

4. Legacy;15-4;37;NR

5. West Fargo;14-3;32;3

Also receiving votes: Jamestown (12-5).

GIRLS

Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW

1. Century (21);17-0;105;1

2. Fargo Davies;17-1;83;3

3. Devils Lake;15-1;60;2

4. Grand Forks Red River;15-3;41;4

5. Legacy;15-4;16;5

Also receiving votes: Watford City (14-4).

CLASS B BOYS BASKETBALL

HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY 50, CARRINGTON 38

(Tuesday)

HWC;7;22;37;50

Carrington;17;28;32;38

HARVEY-WELLS COUNTY: Alex Erickson 12, Madden Thorson 13, Jason Fike 4, Tanner Grossman 2, Tate Grossman 12, Tyson Tipton 5, Isaac Friese 2.

CARRINGTON: Lucas Hendrickson 14, Hudson Topp 2, Jack Paulson 1, Hudson Schmitz 13, Tate Larsen 1, Ethan Buskness 2, Jack Erickson 5.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BISMARCK STATE 3, MILES 0

Miles;11;19;14

BSC;25;25;25

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kills: Masy Kuntz 6, Greta Gibson 3, Jossi Meyer 2, Becca Nitsch 4, Megan Anderson 3, Reile Payne 7. Blocks: Kuntz 1, Gibson 1.5, Meyer 2.5, Nitsch 0.5, Anderson 1, Macy Wetsch 0.5. Assists: Mady Mosolf 15, Abbi Kopp 2, Emma Fricke 9. Digs: Mosolf 2, Kuntz 3, Kopp 7, Fricke 5, Gibson 1, Nitsch 7, Payne 8. Aces: Kuntz 3, Fricke 1, Nitsch 1.

Record: BSC 8-1.

BISMARCK STATE 3, MILES 2

(Tuesday at Miles City, Mont.)

BSC;25;25;23;22;15

Miles;21;16;25;25;6

BISMARCK STATE COLLEGE – Kills: Mady Mosolf 1, Masy Kuntz 6, Emma Fricke 1, Greta Gibson 5, Jessi Meyer 6, Becca Nitsch 19, Megan Anderson 6, Macy Wetsch 7. Blocks: Kuntz 2, Gibson 2, Meyer 5, Nitsch 4, Anderson 2. Assists: Mosolf 20, Abbi Kopp 4, Fricke 19, Nitsch 1. Digs: Mosolf 6, Kopp 23, Fricke 5, Gibson 2, Nitsch 22, Wetsch 19. Aces:Mosolf 1, Kuntz 3, Kopp 1, Fricke 4, Nitsch 1.

Record: BSC 7-1.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;44;15;4;1;2;0;0

St. Cloud State;;40;13;8;0;2;3;0

Minnesota-Duluth;;39;12;7;2;1;1;1

Nebraska-Omaha;;38;13;6;1;3;0;1

Western Michigan;;27;8;11;3;1;0;1

Denver;;25;7;12;1;0;2;1

Miami;;18;5;15;2;0;1;0

Colorado College;;15;3;13;2;0;2;2

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Thursday, Feb. 18

Colorado College at Minnesota-Duluth

Friday, Feb. 19

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20

Nebraska-Omaha at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

Colorado College at St. Cloud State

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;26;1;1;51

Bismarck;15;10;4;34

Minot;13;11;3;29

Austin;7;12;4;18

St. Cloud;7;15;0;14

Minn. Wilderness;6;9;2;14

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Minn. Magicians;12;3;0;24

Janesville;10-6;2;22

Fairbanks;10;12;1;21

Kenai River;10;12;0;20

Chippewa Falls;5;10;2;12

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Johnstown;18;5;3;39

Maine;18;9;1;37

New Jersey;12;10;5;29

Maryland;12;10;5;29

NE Generals;10;19;3;23

Danbury;8;7;1;17

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Shreveport;20;6;4;44

Lone Star;20;10;1;41

Amarillo;16;7;4;36

Wichita Falls;13;8;4;30

Odessa;8;16;4;20

New Mexico;7;18;2;16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Northeast 4, Danbury 2

Chippewa Falls 3, Kenai River 2

Thursday, Feb. 18

Austin at Chippewa Falls

Friday, Feb. 19

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Danbury at Maine

Amarillo at Wichita Falls

Odessa at Shreveport

Austin at Minnesota Wilderness

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Lone Star

Janesville at Fairbanks

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

Northeast at New Jersey

Saturday, Feb. 20

Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

Johnstown at Maryland

Danbury at Maine

Amarillo at Wichita Falls

Minnesota Wilderness at Austin

Odessa at Shreveport

Minot at Aberdeen

New Mexico at Lone Star

Janesville at Fairbanks

Minnesota Magicians at Kenai River

Northeast at New Jersey

Sunday, Feb. 21

Danbury at Maine

Johnstown at Maryland

Kenai River at Minnesota Wilderness

N.D. SCORES

WEDNEDAY

College hockey

Mary 5, Dakota College-Bottineau 2

College volleyball

Bismarck State 3, Miles 0

College men’s basketball

NDSCS 96, Dakota College-Bottineau 72

College women’s basketball

NDSCS 75, Dakota College-Bottineau 69

