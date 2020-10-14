Area sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. POLLS
Class A football poll
Rank Team (first-place votes);Reord;Pts.
1. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (19);8-0;103
2. Lisbon (2);6-0;78
3. Velva;7-0;68
4. Oakes;5-1;36
5. Grafton;7-1;19
Also receiving votes: Dickinson Trinity (6-2), Minot Ryan (6-2), Thompson (4-2).
Nine-man football poll
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts.
1. Cavalier (10);8-0;88
1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9);8-0;88
3. Kidder County (2);6-1;64
4. Linton-HMB-SZ;5-1;45
5. Grant County-Flasher;6-1;19
Also receiving votes: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (6-1), St. John (6-2), North Border (6-1), Divide County (5-1), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2).
CROSS COUNTRY
N.D. POLLS
(Final)
CLASS A
Boys
Team: 1. Century. 2. Grand Forks Red River. 3. Bismarck. 4. Dickinson. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne.
Individual: 1. Jacob Knodle, WFS. 2. Sean Korsmo, Bis. 3. Brady Yoder, Dick. 4. Ben Anteau, Jamestown. 5. Mason Kindel, Cen. 6. Caleb Yokum, Fargo North. 7. Ethan Moe, Williston. 8. Gavin Haut, J. 9. Hunter McHenry, RR, 10,. Ethan Bender, Cen.
Girls
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Fargo North. 4. Watford City. 5. West Fargo. Also receiving votes: Grand Forks Central.
Individual: 1. Meghan Ford, Jamestown. 2. Jaelyn Ogle, WC. 3. Hayley Ogle, WC. 4. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 5. Eleni Lovgren, Will. 6. Onnica Stansbury, WFS. 7. Anna Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley. 8. Anna Lien, FN. 9. Jadyn Guidinger, Legacy. 10. Claire Hynek, GFC.
Class B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 3. Kindred. 4. Stanley. 5. Griggs County Central.
Individual: 1. Ian Busche, Beulah-Hazen. 2. Noah Rolfe, Stan. 3. Patrick Wrigley, Shiloh Christian. 4. Christian Brist, HCV. 5. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 6. Ethan Schaffer, Kin. 7. Bahi Baker, SC. 8. Taylor Wanner, BC. 9. Brian Miller, BC. 10. Lane McCleary, Enderlin.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Kindred. 5. Grafton. Also receiving votes: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg.
Individual: 1. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 2. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 3. Ellen Gregoire, Hatton-Northwood. 4. Jenna Soine, HN. 5. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 6. Peyton Gette, Kin. 7. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 8. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 9. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 10. Drew Frolek, SCL.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;2;0;0;4
Minot;1;0;1;3
BOBCATS;1;1;0;2
Austin;0;0;0;0
Minn. Wilderness;0;0;0;0
St. Cloud;0;2;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;0;0;0
Kenai River;0;0;0;0
Janesville;0;0;0;0
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;2;0;0;4
New Jersey;1;0;1;3
Johnstown;1;0;1;3
Maryland;1;0;1;3
Danbury;1;1;0;2
NE Generals;0;2;0;0
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Amarillo;0;0;0;0
Lone Star;0;0;0;0
New Mexico;0;0;0;0
Odessa;0;0;0;0
Shreveport;0;0;0;0
Wichita Falls;0;0;0;0
Monday, Oct. 12
Maryland 4, Johnstown 3, OT
Friday, Oct. 16
Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
Minn. Wilderness at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Danbury at NE Generals
Maryland at New Jersey
Maine at Johnstown
Saturday, Oct. 17
Aberdeen at Bobcats, 7:15 p.m.
Minn. Wilderness at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Maryland at New Jersey
Maine at Johnstown
Thursday, Oct. 22
Johnstown at NE Generals
Friday, Oct. 23
BOBCATS at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Johnstown at NE Generals
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Maryland
New Mexico at Lone Star
Saturday, Oct. 24
Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
New Jersey at Maine
Danbury at Maryland
Odessa at Wichita Falls
New Mexico at Lone Star
Sunday, Oct. 25
New Jersey at Maine
Odessa at Wichita Falls
Friday, Oct. 30
BOBCATS at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Austin at Aberdeen
Maryland at Danbury
NE Generals at Maine
New Jersey at Johnstown
New Mexico at Odessa
Saturday, Oct. 31
St. Cloud at Minn. Wilderness
Austin at Aberdeen
New Jersey at Johnstown
NE Generals at Maine
Maryland at Danbury
Lone Star at Amarillo
New Mexico at Odessa
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Danbury at Maine
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Danbury at NE Generals
Thursday, Nov. 5
Fairbanks at Janesville
Friday, Nov. 6
Minot at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians
Kenai River at Chippewa Falls
Maryland at Maine
Johnstown at New Jersey
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Saturday, Nov. 7
Minot at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.
Minn. Wilderness at Austin
Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians
Maryland at Maine
Johnstown at New Jersey
Shreveport at Wichita Falls
Amarillo at Odessa
Lone Star at New Mexico
Sunday, Nov. 8
Lone Star at New Mexico
Tuesday, Nov. 10
BOBCATS at Minot, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Maine at Danbury
Thursday, Nov. 12
Kenai River at Chippewa Falls
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!