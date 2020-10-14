 Skip to main content
Area sports
agate

Area sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

N.D. POLLS

Class A football poll

Rank Team (first-place votes);Reord;Pts.

1. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (19);8-0;103

2. Lisbon (2);6-0;78

3. Velva;7-0;68

4. Oakes;5-1;36

5. Grafton;7-1;19

Also receiving votes: Dickinson Trinity (6-2), Minot Ryan (6-2), Thompson (4-2).

Nine-man football poll

Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts.

1. Cavalier (10);8-0;88

1. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (9);8-0;88

3. Kidder County (2);6-1;64

4. Linton-HMB-SZ;5-1;45

5. Grant County-Flasher;6-1;19

Also receiving votes: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg (6-1), St. John (6-2), North Border (6-1), Divide County (5-1), Wyndmere-Lidgerwood (6-2).

CROSS COUNTRY

N.D. POLLS

(Final)

CLASS A

Boys

Team: 1. Century. 2. Grand Forks Red River. 3. Bismarck. 4. Dickinson. 5. West Fargo Sheyenne.

Individual: 1. Jacob Knodle, WFS. 2. Sean Korsmo, Bis. 3. Brady Yoder, Dick. 4. Ben Anteau, Jamestown. 5. Mason Kindel, Cen. 6. Caleb Yokum, Fargo North. 7. Ethan Moe, Williston. 8. Gavin Haut, J. 9. Hunter McHenry, RR, 10,. Ethan Bender, Cen.

Girls

Team: 1. Williston. 2. Bismarck. 3. Fargo North. 4. Watford City. 5. West Fargo. Also receiving votes: Grand Forks Central.

Individual: 1. Meghan Ford, Jamestown. 2. Jaelyn Ogle, WC. 3. Hayley Ogle, WC. 4. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 5. Eleni Lovgren, Will. 6. Onnica Stansbury, WFS. 7. Anna Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley. 8. Anna Lien, FN. 9. Jadyn Guidinger, Legacy. 10. Claire Hynek, GFC.

Class B

Boys

Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 3. Kindred. 4. Stanley. 5. Griggs County Central.

Individual: 1. Ian Busche, Beulah-Hazen. 2. Noah Rolfe, Stan. 3. Patrick Wrigley, Shiloh Christian. 4. Christian Brist, HCV. 5. Owen Duttenhefer, Killdeer. 6. Ethan Schaffer, Kin. 7. Bahi Baker, SC. 8. Taylor Wanner, BC. 9. Brian Miller, BC. 10. Lane McCleary, Enderlin.

Girls

Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Kindred. 5. Grafton. Also receiving votes: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg.

Individual: 1. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 2. Hannah Westin, Shiloh Christian. 3. Ellen Gregoire, Hatton-Northwood. 4. Jenna Soine, HN. 5. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 6. Peyton Gette, Kin. 7. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 8. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 9. Amelia Shepard, Rug. 10. Drew Frolek, SCL.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;2;0;0;4

Minot;1;0;1;3

BOBCATS;1;1;0;2

Austin;0;0;0;0

Minn. Wilderness;0;0;0;0

St. Cloud;0;2;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Chippewa Falls;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;0;0;0

Kenai River;0;0;0;0

Janesville;0;0;0;0

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;2;0;0;4

New Jersey;1;0;1;3

Johnstown;1;0;1;3

Maryland;1;0;1;3

Danbury;1;1;0;2

NE Generals;0;2;0;0

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Amarillo;0;0;0;0

Lone Star;0;0;0;0

New Mexico;0;0;0;0

Odessa;0;0;0;0

Shreveport;0;0;0;0

Wichita Falls;0;0;0;0

Monday, Oct. 12

Maryland 4, Johnstown 3, OT

Friday, Oct. 16

Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

Minn. Wilderness at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Danbury at NE Generals

Maryland at New Jersey

Maine at Johnstown

Saturday, Oct. 17

Aberdeen at Bobcats, 7:15 p.m.

Minn. Wilderness at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Maryland at New Jersey

Maine at Johnstown

Thursday, Oct. 22

Johnstown at NE Generals

Friday, Oct. 23

BOBCATS at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Johnstown at NE Generals

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Maryland

New Mexico at Lone Star

Saturday, Oct. 24

Aberdeen at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

New Jersey at Maine

Danbury at Maryland

Odessa at Wichita Falls

New Mexico at Lone Star

Sunday, Oct. 25

New Jersey at Maine

Odessa at Wichita Falls

Friday, Oct. 30

BOBCATS at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Austin at Aberdeen

Maryland at Danbury

NE Generals at Maine

New Jersey at Johnstown

New Mexico at Odessa

Saturday, Oct. 31

St. Cloud at Minn. Wilderness

Austin at Aberdeen

New Jersey at Johnstown

NE Generals at Maine

Maryland at Danbury

Lone Star at Amarillo

New Mexico at Odessa

Tuesday, Nov. 3

Danbury at Maine

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Danbury at NE Generals

Thursday, Nov. 5

Fairbanks at Janesville

Friday, Nov. 6

Minot at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians

Kenai River at Chippewa Falls

Maryland at Maine

Johnstown at New Jersey

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Odessa

Lone Star at New Mexico

Saturday, Nov. 7

Minot at St. Cloud, 7:10 p.m.

Minn. Wilderness at Austin

Fairbanks at Minn. Magicians

Maryland at Maine

Johnstown at New Jersey

Shreveport at Wichita Falls

Amarillo at Odessa

Lone Star at New Mexico

Sunday, Nov. 8

Lone Star at New Mexico

Tuesday, Nov. 10

BOBCATS at Minot, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Maine at Danbury

Thursday, Nov. 12

Kenai River at Chippewa Falls

