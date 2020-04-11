Area sports

APRIL EVENTS AT DACOTAH SPEEDWAY CANCELED

Dacotah Speedway in Mandan has canceled its racing events for the month of April.

The season was slated to open with the annual Test and Tune on April 19 and the opening program of the year on April 24.

Track officials were monitoring the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak on the region and with the state policies set by Gov. Doug Burgum, the decision was made to delay the opening of the season.

At this time, there is no set date for the Test and Tune or season opener. Track officials will make decisions regarding the 2020 season on a week to week basis.

