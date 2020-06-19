Area sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

THREE BIG STICKS PLAYERS TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Three members of the Badlands Big Sticks, the Dickinson-based team in the Expedition League, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

After one initial player tested positive, the entire organization was tested, including host families according to the Dickinson Press. All of the other tests came back negative.

The team is still planning on playing its season opener on June 26 against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs.

The players who tested positive have been isolated. One of the players who tested positive traveled to Dickinson from Oklahoma with the initial player who tested positive.

WALLACE SET TO RACE IN N.D. GOVERNOR’S CUP

Former NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace is planning to race in Mandan during the North Dakota Governor’s Cup races on July 31 and Aug. 1 at Dacotah Speedway.

Wallace made his NASCAR debut in 1988 and ran for 27 years before stepping back to focus on dirt-track racing.