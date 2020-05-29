Area sports

STONE NAMED TO ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT TEAM

Bismarck native Elliott Stone of North Dakota State has been named to the Academic All-District 6 track and field and cross country team for the third consecutive year.

Stone, a Shiloh Christian graduate, advances to the national ballot for CoSIDA academic All-American honors, to be announced in June. He was a first-team academic All-American the past two seasons.

Stone earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a 4.0 cumulative GPA and owns a 4.0 GPA while pursuing a master’s in business administration. He ranks fourth in NDSU history in both the indoor 3,000 and outdoor 5,000 meters.

He was named the 2018-19 Summit League Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year across all sports. An eight-time Summit League academic all-conference selection, he is a member of the NDSU engineering and computer science team that competed at NASA’s Robotic Mining Competition.

ALABAMA-HUNTSVILLE HOCKEY MEETS FUNDRAISING GOAL

The Alabama-Huntsville hockey program, which was to be shut down, will continue to play at the NXCAA Division I level for the 2020-21 season.