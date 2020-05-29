Area sports

UND ATHLETIC FACILITIES WILL RE-OPEN IN PHASES
The University of North Dakota announced a plan to welcome back student-athletes to campus in June.
“The safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is paramount,” UND director of athletics Bill Chaves said. “We are taking a careful and cautious approach to welcoming our athletes back for voluntary athletics-related activities on a facility by facility basis. We’ve formulated a plan in concert with our President’s Executive Council that allows for the safe use of these areas.”
UND athletes are spread out among several different areas for practice and workouts, including the Hyslop Sports Center, Memorial Stadium, High Performance Center, Ralph Engelstad Arena, Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Bronson Field, King’s Walk Golf Course and Choice Health and Fitness. The NCAA’s moratoriums enacted in March will expire on June 1, allowing voluntary on-campus activities.
“Having our students in our own weight rooms and facilities requires then to adhere to protocols we’ll have in place with guidance from the NCAA, Centers for Disease Control and UND,” Chaves said.
Some safety measures will include education, self-isolation in phases and wellness checks for athletes before entering facilities.
Chaves said facilities will come online in a staged manner throughout the month of June.
STONE NAMED TO ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT TEAM
Bismarck native Elliott Stone of North Dakota State has been named to the Academic All-District 6 track and field and cross country team for the third consecutive year.
Stone, a Shiloh Christian graduate, advances to the national ballot for CoSIDA academic All-American honors, to be announced in June. He was a first-team academic All-American the past two seasons.
Stone earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering with a 4.0 cumulative GPA and owns a 4.0 GPA while pursuing a master’s in business administration. He ranks fourth in NDSU history in both the indoor 3,000 and outdoor 5,000 meters.
He was named the 2018-19 Summit League Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year across all sports. An eight-time Summit League academic all-conference selection, he is a member of the NDSU engineering and computer science team that competed at NASA’s Robotic Mining Competition.
ALABAMA-HUNTSVILLE HOCKEY MEETS FUNDRAISING GOAL
The Alabama-Huntsville hockey program, which was to be shut down, will continue to play at the NXCAA Division I level for the 2020-21 season.
The Chargers program was successful in raising more the $500,000 in gifts in the past week from individual donors, which were teamed with a pair of $125,000 gifts from long-time hockey supporters. The total of more than $750,000 was the largest contribution in UAH history.
To continue past the upcoming season, the Chargers program must develop of five-year funding model and resolve conference-related issues.
Correction
New Shiloh Christian girls basketball coach Dan Seifert was misidentified in a photo in the Friday edition of the Tribune.
In Friday’s edition the photo listed as Seifert was incorrect.
