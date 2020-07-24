Area sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACES RAINED OUT

Friday night’s racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was rained out.

The North Dakota Governor’s Cup races are set for Jul 31 and Aug. 1. Test and Tune for the Governor’s Cup will be held on July 30.

FLICKERTAILS LEAD BULL MOOSE IN RAIN-DELAYED CONTEST

The Mandan Flickertails erased an early three-run deficit and held a lead at press time in a Northwoods League contest that was delayed by rain on Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.

The Flickertails led 6-3 after five innings at press time.

The Bull Moose struck quickly, scoring three runs in the top of the first as Lorenzo Debrecht drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly and Torin Montgomery followed with a two-run homer – his first round-tripper of the season.

After a lengthy rain delay in the bottom of the second, the Flickertails battled back.

Jared Wegner drove in two runs with a double in the bottom of the second and the Flickertails added another run in the third to even it up at 3-3.