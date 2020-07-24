Area sports

RACES RAINED OUT
Friday night’s racing at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan was rained out.
The North Dakota Governor’s Cup races are set for Jul 31 and Aug. 1. Test and Tune for the Governor’s Cup will be held on July 30.
FLICKERTAILS LEAD BULL MOOSE IN RAIN-DELAYED CONTEST
The Mandan Flickertails erased an early three-run deficit and held a lead at press time in a Northwoods League contest that was delayed by rain on Friday night at Municipal Ballpark.
The Flickertails led 6-3 after five innings at press time.
The Bull Moose struck quickly, scoring three runs in the top of the first as Lorenzo Debrecht drove in the first run on a sacrifice fly and Torin Montgomery followed with a two-run homer – his first round-tripper of the season.
After a lengthy rain delay in the bottom of the second, the Flickertails battled back.
Jared Wegner drove in two runs with a double in the bottom of the second and the Flickertails added another run in the third to even it up at 3-3.
Mandan took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the fourth, getting runs on a Sterling Haues hit b pitch, a wild pitch and another on a Cole Elvis sacrifice fly.
The Flickertails (17-8) are off on Saturday, while the Bismarck Larks (15-8) take on the Bull Moose (4-20) in a doubleheader, with games starting at 12:35 p.m. and 7:05 p.m.
U-MARY’S MURILLO, DELEGGE HONORED
Victoria Murillo and Breena DeLegge were named to the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America team for 2019-20.
It’s the second straight year Murillo has been recognized and DeLegge’s first time on the list.
Murillo, a sophomore from Cancun, Mexico, was named to the first team for the second straight season. She qualified for the NCAA Division II national meet in the 100, 200 and 500 freestyle and was the Northern Sun champion in the 200 and 500 freestyle. She’s a three-time all-conference honoree.
DeLegge, a freshman from El Cajon, Calif., was named to the second team. She was an all-NSIC performer in the 100 freestyle. She was selected to compete in the 50 and 100 free at the national meet, where she set a school record in the 50.
It’s the second consecutive season the Marauders had two swimmers named to the CSCAA Scholar All-America team. Murillo and Kate Murphy were honored the previous season.
