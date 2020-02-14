Area sports

BOBCATS BLANK AUSTIN ON ROAD

Nate Clark's third-period goal was all the support Bismarck Bobcats goalie Andrew Miller needed on Friday night.

Miller stopped all 24 shots Austin sent his way as the Bobcats garnered a 1-0 NAHL victory at Austin.

Austin outshot the Bobcats 24-17, but were unable to solve Miller.

Brett Miller, the Austin goalie, took a tough loss, stopping 16 shots.

Clark scored at 11:50 of the third period off a setup by Will Hillman.

The game was cleanly played, with only five penalties, all minors. The Bobcats were penalized three times.

Bismarck upped its record to 26-11-4-3 for 59 points. Austin stands 24-14-2-4 for 54 points.

The teams tangle again tonight in Austin. Game time is 7:05 p.m.

UND SKATES PAST DENVER

The University of North Dakota jumped off to a 3-1 lead and defeated the University of Denver 4-1 Friday night in Grand Forks.

Shane Pinto gave UND a 1-0 lead with the only goal of the first period.