Area sports

LARKS RALLY PAST MUD PUPPIES

The Bismarck Larks twice rallied from two-run deficits and walked off the Minnesota Mud Puppies with a 6-5 Northwoods League victory on Wednesday night at Municipal Ballpark.

Minnesota led 2-0 and 4-2 early.

But Ben Teel came up with clutch hits in the seventh and ninth innings to send the Larks to a victory.

Teel gave the Larks the lead for the first time on an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh, snapping a 4-4 deadlock.

Ben Palmer’s run-scoring fielder’s choice grounder to short tied it up in the top of the ninth for Minnesota.

But Bismarck responded in the home half of the ninth.

Kamron Willman led off with a single. Drew Beazley followed with a hit, putting runners at second and third with none out. Teel then ended the game with an RBI single to left.

Teel went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Larks. Willman had two hits and scored two runs, Beazley and Cal James each added two hits for Bismarck, which outhit Minnesota 12-10.

Blake Gallagher (1-1), the fourth pitcher of the night for the Larks, got the win.

The Larks (16-8) host St. Cloud on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

