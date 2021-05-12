Area sports

N.D. SPORTS HALL INDUCTING FOUR
The North Dakota Sports Hall of Fame will honor its 2020 inductees on June 26 at the Jamestown Civic Center.
Jeff Boschee, Whitney Carlson Bruins, Doug Beaudoin and Mike Peluso will receive the Cliff Cushman Award as they are inducted into the hall.
The itinerary includes an induction banquet, auction and awards program beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, Tickets are $35 each.
ALL-STAR SOFTBALL ROSTERS SET
The rosters for the fifth annual Scheels softball all-star series have been announced.
East and West all-star teams will square off in games on June 7 in Bismarck and June 8 in Casselton.
Four Bismarck-Mandan players have been selected for the West squad – Paige Hanson and Macie Lemar of Bismarck, Maddie Zander of Century and Sydney Gustavsson of Mandan.
Taryn Schuhamer of Wilton-Wing and Jersey Filkowski of Heart River are also on the West team. Other members of the West squad include Nora Kramer and Sylvie Kramer of Minot Ryan, Brooklyn Benno and Brynley Benno of Des Lacs-Burlington, Paige Ballier of Dickinson and Ella Roaldson and Payton Gall of Jamestown.
The East squad includes Aubree Lindstrom of Central Cass, Jenna Leingang of Fargo Davies, Ava Kalbremer of Fargo North, Madelyn Esterby of Fargo South, Noella Kritzberger of Hillsboro-Central Valley, Abby McDonald of Kindred-Richland, Kassie Pachak of Northern Cass, Crysta Schanzenbach and Ingrid Otterson of Fargo Shanley, Maddie Buchert of West Fargo Sheyenne, Mackenzie Hughes of Thompson, Hailey Schaefer of Valley City and Ashlyn Diemert of West Fargo.
U-MARY RANKED NO. 12 IN LATEST POLL
The University of Mary women’s track team is No. 12 in the final U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ratings index heading into the postseason.
It’s the fifth consecutive week the Marauders have been in the Top 25, including four straight weeks in the top 10.
Nine Marauders have combined to post 14 NCAA qualifying marks this season, including three automatic qualifying marks.
The Northern Sun outdoor meet begins today and run through Saturday in Duluth, Minn.
FORMER VIKINGS COACH BURNS DIES AT 94
Longtime Minnesota Vikings coach Jerry Burns died on Wednesday, the team announced.
One of three coaches named to the franchise’s Ring of Honor, Burns was 94.
Burns was an integral part of the Vikings coaching staff for 24 years, serving as the offensive coordinator from 1968-85. From 1986-91, he was the head coach, leading the Vikings to a 56-43 record including four consecutive winning seasons out of the chutes. In 1987, Burns led the team to the NFC Championship Game, where it lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Washington Redskins.
He was on the Vikings’ staff for all four Super Bowl appearances as well as 11 division titles. He started his Vikings tenure under Hall of Famer Bud Grant.