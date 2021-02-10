 Skip to main content
Area sports
agate

Area sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

CLASS A POLLS

BOYS

Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW

1. West Fargo Sheyenne (17);16-1;97;1

2. Minot (3);15-1;82;3

3. West Fargo;13-2;53;2

4. Fargo Davies;11-4;31;NR

5. Jamestown;12-3;15;4

Also receiving votes: Legacy (13-4), Bismarck (12-4).

GIRLS

Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW

1. Century (18);14-0;97;1

2. Devils Lake (2);12-0; 82;2

3. Fargo Davies;14-1;60;3

4. Grand Forks Red River;13-3;37;4

5. Legacy;14-3;21;NR

Also receiving votes: Watford City (12-4).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

Minnesota-Duluth;;39;12;5;2;1;1;1

North Dakota;;38;13;4;1;2;0;0

St. Cloud State;;37;12;7;0;2;3;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;32;11;6;1;3;0;1

Denver;;25;7;10;1;0;2;1

Western Michigan;;21;6;11;3;1;0;1

Colorado College;;15;3;11;2;0;2;2

Miami;;15;4;14;2;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Feb. 12

Denver at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Miami

Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha

Saturday, Feb. 13

Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Miami

Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;23;1;1;47

Bismarck;14;10;3;31

Minot;11;11;3;25

Austin;7;10;4;18

Minn. Wilderness;6;7;2;14

St. Cloud;6;14;0;12

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;10-6;2;22

Kenai River;10;8;0;20

Minn. Magicians;9;3;0;18

Fairbanks;9;11;0;18

Chippewa Falls;2;9;2;6

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;18;9;1;37

Johnstown;16;5;3;35

Maryland;12;8;5;29

New Jersey;11;10;5;27

NE Generals;9;18;3;21

Danbury;7;5;1;15

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Shreveport;19;5;4;42

Lone Star;20;9;1;41

Amarillo;15;6;4;34

Wichita Falls;12;8;4;28

Odessa;8;16;4;20

New Mexico;7;18;2;16

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Austin 4, Minnesota Wilderness 1

Minnesota Magicians 3, Fairbanks 1

Thursday, Feb. 11

Fairbanks at Chippewa Falls

Danbury at New Jersey

Friday, Feb. 12

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians

Aberdeen at Austin

Fairbanks at Chippewa Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

Minnesota Wilderness at Minot

Saturday, Feb. 13

St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.

Maryland at Johnstown

Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians

Aberdeen at Austin

Fairbanks at Chippewa Falls

Amarillo at Shreveport

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Minnesota Wilderness at Minot

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College men’s basketball

Northwestern, Iowa 88, Jamestown 79

NDSCS 72, Lake Region State 62

College women’s basketball

Northwestern, Iowa 83, Jamestown 67

NDCSC 58, Lake Region State 39

College volleyball

Bismarck State 3, Dawson 0

College hockey

Mary 3, Williston State 2, SO

