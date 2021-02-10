Area sports

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
CLASS A POLLS
BOYS
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW
1. West Fargo Sheyenne (17);16-1;97;1
2. Minot (3);15-1;82;3
3. West Fargo;13-2;53;2
4. Fargo Davies;11-4;31;NR
5. Jamestown;12-3;15;4
Also receiving votes: Legacy (13-4), Bismarck (12-4).
GIRLS
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW
1. Century (18);14-0;97;1
2. Devils Lake (2);12-0; 82;2
3. Fargo Davies;14-1;60;3
4. Grand Forks Red River;13-3;37;4
5. Legacy;14-3;21;NR
Also receiving votes: Watford City (12-4).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
Minnesota-Duluth;;39;12;5;2;1;1;1
North Dakota;;38;13;4;1;2;0;0
St. Cloud State;;37;12;7;0;2;3;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;32;11;6;1;3;0;1
Denver;;25;7;10;1;0;2;1
Western Michigan;;21;6;11;3;1;0;1
Colorado College;;15;3;11;2;0;2;2
Miami;;15;4;14;2;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Feb. 12
Denver at North Dakota, 7:37 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Miami
Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha
Saturday, Feb. 13
Denver at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Miami
Colorado College at Nebraska-Omaha
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;23;1;1;47
Bismarck;14;10;3;31
Minot;11;11;3;25
Austin;7;10;4;18
Minn. Wilderness;6;7;2;14
St. Cloud;6;14;0;12
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;10-6;2;22
Kenai River;10;8;0;20
Minn. Magicians;9;3;0;18
Fairbanks;9;11;0;18
Chippewa Falls;2;9;2;6
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;18;9;1;37
Johnstown;16;5;3;35
Maryland;12;8;5;29
New Jersey;11;10;5;27
NE Generals;9;18;3;21
Danbury;7;5;1;15
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Shreveport;19;5;4;42
Lone Star;20;9;1;41
Amarillo;15;6;4;34
Wichita Falls;12;8;4;28
Odessa;8;16;4;20
New Mexico;7;18;2;16
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Austin 4, Minnesota Wilderness 1
Minnesota Magicians 3, Fairbanks 1
Thursday, Feb. 11
Fairbanks at Chippewa Falls
Danbury at New Jersey
Friday, Feb. 12
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Johnstown
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
Aberdeen at Austin
Fairbanks at Chippewa Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Minnesota Wilderness at Minot
Saturday, Feb. 13
St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m.
Maryland at Johnstown
Kenai River at Minnesota Magicians
Aberdeen at Austin
Fairbanks at Chippewa Falls
Amarillo at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Minnesota Wilderness at Minot
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College men’s basketball
Northwestern, Iowa 88, Jamestown 79
NDSCS 72, Lake Region State 62
College women’s basketball
Northwestern, Iowa 83, Jamestown 67
NDCSC 58, Lake Region State 39
College volleyball
Bismarck State 3, Dawson 0
College hockey
Mary 3, Williston State 2, SO