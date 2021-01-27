 Skip to main content
Area sports

CLASS A BASKETBALL

POLLS

Boys

Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW

1. West Fargo (18);10-0;101;1

2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3);12-1;83;2

3. Minot;11-1;67;3

4. Jamestown;9-2;37;5

5. Bismarck;9-3;14;4

Also receiving votes: Legacy (9-3), Fargo Davies (9-3).

Girls

Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW

1. Century (21);105;1

2. Devils Lake;9-0;82;2

3. Watford City;11-1;63;3

4. Fargo Davies;11-1;44;4

5. Grand Forks Red Riverl8-3;18;5

Also receiving votes: Legacy (9-3).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;35;12;3;1;2;0;0

St. Cloud State;;33;11;6;0;2;2;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;27;9;4;1;2;0;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;27;8;5;2;1;1;1

Denver;;21;6;9;1;0;1;1

Western Michigan;;19;5;10;3;0;0;1

Colorado College;;15;3;11;2;0;2;2

Miami;;15;4;10;2;0;1;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Friday, Jan. 29

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Miami

Saturday, Jan. 30

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth at Nebraska-Omaha

CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

;Reg.;OA

Minot;11-1;11-1

Jamestown;9-2;9-2

Bismarck;9-3;9-3

Legacy;9-3;9-3

Mandan;8-5;8-5

Century;6-4;6-4

Dickinson;4-7;4-7

Turtle Mountain;4-7;4-7

St. Mary's;2-9;2-9

Williston;1-9;1-9

Watford City;0-12;1-12

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Legacy 90, Mandan 70

Minot 84, Bismarck 76

Century75, Dickinson 62

St. Mary's 91, Watford City 26

Turtle Mountain 89, Williston 70

Friday, Jan. 29

Williston at Bismarck

Watford City at Century

Turtle Mountain at Legacy

St. Mary's at Minot

Jamestown at Dickinson

Saturday, Jan. 30

Watford City at Bismarck

Williston at Century

Turtle Mountain at Mandan

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Mandan at St. Mary's

Dickinson at Legacy

Bismarck at Jamestown

Turtle Mountain at Minot

CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL

WEST REGION

;Reg.;OA

Century;10-0;10-0

Watford City;11-1;11-1

Legacy;9-3;9-3

Jamestown;7-4;7-4

Bismarck;6-4;6-4

Mandan;6-7;6-7

Minot;5-7;5-7

Dickinson;3-7;3-7

Turtle Mountain;1-5;1-5

St. Mary's;1-10;1-10

Williston;0-11;0-11

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Legacy 92, Mandan 62

Century 99, Dickinson 41

Watford City 79, St. Mary's 39

Bismarck 77, Minot 67

Turtle Mountain 68, Williston 49

Thursday, Jan. 28

Dickinson at Bismarck

Minot at St. Mary's

Friday, Jan. 29

Turtle Mountain at Legacy

Watford City at Century

Saturday, Jan. 30

Turtle Mountain at Mandan

Watford City at Bismarck

Century at Williston

Dickinson at Jamestown

Tuesday, Feb. 2

St. Mary's at Mandan

Jamestown at Bismarck

Legacy at Dickinson

Minot at Turtle Mountain

BOYS HOCKEY

WEST REGION

;Reg;OA;Pts

Jamestown;9-2-1;-9-2-1;26

Minot;9-2-1;9-2-1;26

Century;8-2-0;8-2-0;24

Bismarck;6-4-1;6-4-1;19

Williston;6-3-1;6-3-1;18

Bottineau-Rugby;5-6-0;5-6-0;15

Dickinson;2-9-1;2-9-1;7

Mandan;2-9-0;2-9-0;6

Hazen-Beulah;0-10-0;0-10-0;0

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Century 15, Dickinson 0

Hazen-Beulah at Williston, postponed

Thursday, Jan. 28

Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah

Minot at Mandan

Friday, Jan. 29

Williston at Century

Bottineau-Rugby at Bismarck

Saturday, Jan. 30

Bottineau-Rugby at Century

Mandan at Dickinson

Hazen-Beulah at Jamestown

Monday, Feb. 1

Williston at Jamestown

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Hazen-Beulah at Century

Bismarck at Dickinson

Bottineau-Rugby at Minot

GIRLS HOCKEY

STATEWIDE

;Reg;OA;Pts

Fargo North-South;9-1-0;9-1-0;32

Fargo Davies;10-1-1;11-1-1;31

Bismarck;9-1-0;9-1-0;26

Minot;9-5-1;9-5-1;26

Mandan;7-5-2;7-5-2;22

Grand Forks;6-5-0;7-5-0;18

West Fargo;3-5-1;3-6-1;13

Williston;3-8-0;3-8-0;11

Jamestown;2-10-1;2-10-1;7

Dickinson;1-6-0;1-6-0;3

Devils Lake;0-10-0-0;0-10-0-0;0

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Minot 3, Mandan 2, OT

Fargo North-South 5, Grand Forks 1

Fargo Davies 7, East Grand Forks (Minn.) 0

Thief River Falls (Minn.) 3, West Fargo 2, OT

Thursday, Jan. 28

West Fargo at Crookston (Minn.)

Friday, Jan. 29

Bismarck at West Fargo

Mandan at Devils Lake

Jamestown at Minot

Dickinson at Grand Forks

Fargo Davies at Williston

Saturday, Jan. 30

Bismarck at Fargo North-South

Mandan at Grand Forks

Jamestown at Williston

Dickinson at Devils Lake

Fargo Davies at Minot

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Minot at Bismarck

West Fargo at Fargo Davies

Friday, Feb. 5

West Fargo at Dickinson

Bismarck at Williston

Devils Lake at Fargo North-South

CLASS A WRESTLING

WEST REGION

;Reg.;OA

Bismarck;9-0;11-0

Century;8-0;10-0

Legacy;5-2;7-4

Jamestown;5-3;5-4

St. Mary's;5-3;5-5

Minot;3-5;6-6

Dickinson;3-5;5-6

Williston;2-5;4-9

Watford City;0-4;0-8

Mandan;0-5;0-7

Turtle Mountain;0-6;0-7

Saturday, Jan. 23

Century 40, Dickinson 34

St. Mary's 42, Dickinson 30

Jamestown 70, Watford City 6

Jamestown 50, Williston 12

Williston 51, Turtle Mountain 21

Jamestown 68, Turtle Mountain 12

Thursday, Jan. 28

Mandan at Dickinson

Mandan vs. Watford City at Dickinson

Minot triangular (Legacy, Minot Ryan)

Friday, Jan. 29

Legacy at St. Mary's

Mandan at Jamestown

Williston at Sidney (Mont.)

Watford City triangular (Turtle Mountain, Dickinson)

Saturday, Jan. 30

Turtle Mountain triangular (Rugby, Jamestown)

Monday, Feb. 1

Turtle Mountain at Mandan

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;22;1;0;44

BOBCATS;11;10;3;25

Minot;8;10;3;19

Austin;5;7;3;13

Minn. Wilderness;3;5;1;7

St. Cloud;3;12;0;6

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Minn. Magicians;8;1;0;16

Kenai River;8;5;0;16

Janesville;7;4;2;16

Fairbanks;6;8;0;12

Chippewa Falls;2;6;2;6

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;15;8;1;31

Johnstown;13;4;3;20

Maryland;11;5;5;27

New Jersey;8;9;5;21

NE Generals;8;14;3;19

Danbury;5;3;0;10

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Shreveport;17;3;3;37

Lone Star;18;8;1;37

Amarillo;11;6;3;25

Wichita Falls;9;8;4;22

Odessa;7;13;3;17

New Mexico;6;15;1;13

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Aberdeen 3, Minot 1

Minnesota Magicians 3, St. Cloud 2

Friday, Jan. 29

St. Cloud at Minot, 8:05 p.m.

Chippewa Falls at Austin

Kenai River at Janesville

Maine at New Jersey

NE Generals at Johnstown

Danbury at Maryland

Amarillo at New Mexico

Lone Star at Shreveport

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Saturday, Jan. 30

BOBCATS at Fairbanks, 7:30 p.m.

St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

Austin at Minn. Wilderness

Kenai River at Janesville

Maine at New Jersey

NE Generals at Johnstown

Danbury at Maryland

Amarillo at New Mexico

Lone Star at Shreveport

Wichita Falls at Odessa

Sunday, Jan. 31

BOBCATS at Fairbanks, 5 p.m.

Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness

Kenai River at Janesville

NE Generals at Johnstown

Amarillo at New Mexico

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College men’s basketball

Jamestown 76, Morningside 67

College women’s basketball

Morningside 99, Jamestown 53

