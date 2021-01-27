Area sports

CLASS A BASKETBALL
POLLS
Boys
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW
1. West Fargo (18);10-0;101;1
2. West Fargo Sheyenne (3);12-1;83;2
3. Minot;11-1;67;3
4. Jamestown;9-2;37;5
5. Bismarck;9-3;14;4
Also receiving votes: Legacy (9-3), Fargo Davies (9-3).
Girls
Rank Team (first-place votes);Record;Pts;LW
1. Century (21);105;1
2. Devils Lake;9-0;82;2
3. Watford City;11-1;63;3
4. Fargo Davies;11-1;44;4
5. Grand Forks Red Riverl8-3;18;5
Also receiving votes: Legacy (9-3).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;35;12;3;1;2;0;0
St. Cloud State;;33;11;6;0;2;2;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;27;9;4;1;2;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;27;8;5;2;1;1;1
Denver;;21;6;9;1;0;1;1
Western Michigan;;19;5;10;3;0;0;1
Colorado College;;15;3;11;2;0;2;2
Miami;;15;4;10;2;0;1;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Friday, Jan. 29
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Miami
Saturday, Jan. 30
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.
Minnesota-Duluth at Nebraska-Omaha
CLASS A BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Minot;11-1;11-1
Jamestown;9-2;9-2
Bismarck;9-3;9-3
Legacy;9-3;9-3
Mandan;8-5;8-5
Century;6-4;6-4
Dickinson;4-7;4-7
Turtle Mountain;4-7;4-7
St. Mary's;2-9;2-9
Williston;1-9;1-9
Watford City;0-12;1-12
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Legacy 90, Mandan 70
Minot 84, Bismarck 76
Century75, Dickinson 62
St. Mary's 91, Watford City 26
Turtle Mountain 89, Williston 70
Friday, Jan. 29
Williston at Bismarck
Watford City at Century
Turtle Mountain at Legacy
St. Mary's at Minot
Jamestown at Dickinson
Saturday, Jan. 30
Watford City at Bismarck
Williston at Century
Turtle Mountain at Mandan
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Mandan at St. Mary's
Dickinson at Legacy
Bismarck at Jamestown
Turtle Mountain at Minot
CLASS A GIRLS BASKETBALL
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Century;10-0;10-0
Watford City;11-1;11-1
Legacy;9-3;9-3
Jamestown;7-4;7-4
Bismarck;6-4;6-4
Mandan;6-7;6-7
Minot;5-7;5-7
Dickinson;3-7;3-7
Turtle Mountain;1-5;1-5
St. Mary's;1-10;1-10
Williston;0-11;0-11
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Legacy 92, Mandan 62
Century 99, Dickinson 41
Watford City 79, St. Mary's 39
Bismarck 77, Minot 67
Turtle Mountain 68, Williston 49
Thursday, Jan. 28
Dickinson at Bismarck
Minot at St. Mary's
Friday, Jan. 29
Turtle Mountain at Legacy
Watford City at Century
Saturday, Jan. 30
Turtle Mountain at Mandan
Watford City at Bismarck
Century at Williston
Dickinson at Jamestown
Tuesday, Feb. 2
St. Mary's at Mandan
Jamestown at Bismarck
Legacy at Dickinson
Minot at Turtle Mountain
BOYS HOCKEY
WEST REGION
;Reg;OA;Pts
Jamestown;9-2-1;-9-2-1;26
Minot;9-2-1;9-2-1;26
Century;8-2-0;8-2-0;24
Bismarck;6-4-1;6-4-1;19
Williston;6-3-1;6-3-1;18
Bottineau-Rugby;5-6-0;5-6-0;15
Dickinson;2-9-1;2-9-1;7
Mandan;2-9-0;2-9-0;6
Hazen-Beulah;0-10-0;0-10-0;0
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Century 15, Dickinson 0
Hazen-Beulah at Williston, postponed
Thursday, Jan. 28
Bismarck at Hazen-Beulah
Minot at Mandan
Friday, Jan. 29
Williston at Century
Bottineau-Rugby at Bismarck
Saturday, Jan. 30
Bottineau-Rugby at Century
Mandan at Dickinson
Hazen-Beulah at Jamestown
Monday, Feb. 1
Williston at Jamestown
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Hazen-Beulah at Century
Bismarck at Dickinson
Bottineau-Rugby at Minot
GIRLS HOCKEY
STATEWIDE
;Reg;OA;Pts
Fargo North-South;9-1-0;9-1-0;32
Fargo Davies;10-1-1;11-1-1;31
Bismarck;9-1-0;9-1-0;26
Minot;9-5-1;9-5-1;26
Mandan;7-5-2;7-5-2;22
Grand Forks;6-5-0;7-5-0;18
West Fargo;3-5-1;3-6-1;13
Williston;3-8-0;3-8-0;11
Jamestown;2-10-1;2-10-1;7
Dickinson;1-6-0;1-6-0;3
Devils Lake;0-10-0-0;0-10-0-0;0
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Minot 3, Mandan 2, OT
Fargo North-South 5, Grand Forks 1
Fargo Davies 7, East Grand Forks (Minn.) 0
Thief River Falls (Minn.) 3, West Fargo 2, OT
Thursday, Jan. 28
West Fargo at Crookston (Minn.)
Friday, Jan. 29
Bismarck at West Fargo
Mandan at Devils Lake
Jamestown at Minot
Dickinson at Grand Forks
Fargo Davies at Williston
Saturday, Jan. 30
Bismarck at Fargo North-South
Mandan at Grand Forks
Jamestown at Williston
Dickinson at Devils Lake
Fargo Davies at Minot
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Minot at Bismarck
West Fargo at Fargo Davies
Friday, Feb. 5
West Fargo at Dickinson
Bismarck at Williston
Devils Lake at Fargo North-South
CLASS A WRESTLING
WEST REGION
;Reg.;OA
Bismarck;9-0;11-0
Century;8-0;10-0
Legacy;5-2;7-4
Jamestown;5-3;5-4
St. Mary's;5-3;5-5
Minot;3-5;6-6
Dickinson;3-5;5-6
Williston;2-5;4-9
Watford City;0-4;0-8
Mandan;0-5;0-7
Turtle Mountain;0-6;0-7
Saturday, Jan. 23
Century 40, Dickinson 34
St. Mary's 42, Dickinson 30
Jamestown 70, Watford City 6
Jamestown 50, Williston 12
Williston 51, Turtle Mountain 21
Jamestown 68, Turtle Mountain 12
Thursday, Jan. 28
Mandan at Dickinson
Mandan vs. Watford City at Dickinson
Minot triangular (Legacy, Minot Ryan)
Friday, Jan. 29
Legacy at St. Mary's
Mandan at Jamestown
Williston at Sidney (Mont.)
Watford City triangular (Turtle Mountain, Dickinson)
Saturday, Jan. 30
Turtle Mountain triangular (Rugby, Jamestown)
Monday, Feb. 1
Turtle Mountain at Mandan
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;22;1;0;44
BOBCATS;11;10;3;25
Minot;8;10;3;19
Austin;5;7;3;13
Minn. Wilderness;3;5;1;7
St. Cloud;3;12;0;6
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Minn. Magicians;8;1;0;16
Kenai River;8;5;0;16
Janesville;7;4;2;16
Fairbanks;6;8;0;12
Chippewa Falls;2;6;2;6
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;15;8;1;31
Johnstown;13;4;3;20
Maryland;11;5;5;27
New Jersey;8;9;5;21
NE Generals;8;14;3;19
Danbury;5;3;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Shreveport;17;3;3;37
Lone Star;18;8;1;37
Amarillo;11;6;3;25
Wichita Falls;9;8;4;22
Odessa;7;13;3;17
New Mexico;6;15;1;13
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Aberdeen 3, Minot 1
Minnesota Magicians 3, St. Cloud 2
Friday, Jan. 29
St. Cloud at Minot, 8:05 p.m.
Chippewa Falls at Austin
Kenai River at Janesville
Maine at New Jersey
NE Generals at Johnstown
Danbury at Maryland
Amarillo at New Mexico
Lone Star at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Saturday, Jan. 30
BOBCATS at Fairbanks, 7:30 p.m.
St. Cloud at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
Austin at Minn. Wilderness
Kenai River at Janesville
Maine at New Jersey
NE Generals at Johnstown
Danbury at Maryland
Amarillo at New Mexico
Lone Star at Shreveport
Wichita Falls at Odessa
Sunday, Jan. 31
BOBCATS at Fairbanks, 5 p.m.
Minn. Magicians at Minn. Wilderness
Kenai River at Janesville
NE Generals at Johnstown
Amarillo at New Mexico
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College men’s basketball
Jamestown 76, Morningside 67
College women’s basketball
Morningside 99, Jamestown 53