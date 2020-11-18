Area sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT
At Fargodome
Thursday, Nov. 19
Quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 1 West Century (21-0) vs. No. 4 East Valley City (14-12), 10 a.m.
Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies (25-6) vs. No. 3 West Mandan (16-5), 1 p.m.
Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo (26-2) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (12-9), 4 p.m.
Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (16-5) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-10), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Consolation Semifinals
Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Seventh Place
Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.
Fifth Place
Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.
Third Place
Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.
Championship
Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.
CLASS B
At Fargodome
Thursday, Nov. 19
Quarterfinals
Match 1: No. 2 Thompson (21-1) vs. Flasher (19-2), 10 a.m.
Match 2: No. 3 Langdon Area (20-2-1) vs. Kenmare (16-3), 1 p.m.
Match 3: No. 1 Linton-HMB (22-0) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (17-7), 4 p.m.
Match 4: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (22-1) vs. Northern Cass (18-1), 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
Consolation Semifinals
Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Seventh Place
Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.
Fifth Place
Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.
Third Place
Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.
Championship
Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;8;0;0;16
Minot;4;0;2;10
Bismarck;2;5;0;4
Austin;1;0;1;3
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2
St. Cloud;05;0;0
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;3;1;0;6
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;7;3;0;14
New Jersey;4;3;4;12
Danbury;5;1;0;10
Johnstown;3;0;3;9
NE Generals;4;4;0;8
Maryland;3;3;2;8
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;5;1;0;10
Odessa;3;3;0;6
Shreveport;3;1;0;6
Wichita Falls;2;2;2;6
New Mexico;2;1;1;5
Amarillo;1;4;1;3
Thursday, Nov. 19
Northeast Generals at Maryland
Friday, Nov. 20
St. Cloud at Bismarck, ppd.
NE Generals at Maryland
New Jersey at Johnstown
Kenai River at Janesville
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Minnesota Wilderness at Austin
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at Minot
Saturday, Nov. 21
St. Cloud at Bismarck, ppd.
New Jersey at Johnstown
Kenai River at Janesville
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Austin at Minnesota Wilderness
Shreveport at New Mexico
Aberdeen at Minot
N.D. SCORES
WEDNESDAY
College men’s basketball
Northwestern, Iowa 91, Jamestown 78
College women’s basketball
Jamestown 70, Northwestern, Iowa 65
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!