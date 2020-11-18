 Skip to main content
Area sports
agate

Area sports

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 1 West Century (21-0) vs. No. 4 East Valley City (14-12), 10 a.m.

Match 2: No. 2 East Fargo Davies (25-6) vs. No. 3 West Mandan (16-5), 1 p.m.

Match 3: No. 1 East West Fargo (26-2) vs. No. 4 West Legacy (12-9), 4 p.m.

Match 4: No. 2 West Jamestown (16-5) vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne (19-10), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.

CLASS B

At Fargodome

Thursday, Nov. 19

Quarterfinals

Match 1: No. 2 Thompson (21-1) vs. Flasher (19-2), 10 a.m.

Match 2: No. 3 Langdon Area (20-2-1) vs. Kenmare (16-3), 1 p.m.

Match 3: No. 1 Linton-HMB (22-0) vs. Minot Our Redeemer’s (17-7), 4 p.m.

Match 4: No. 4 Dickinson Trinity (22-1) vs. Northern Cass (18-1), 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 20

Consolation Semifinals

Match 5: Losers, matches 1 and 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6: Losers, matches 3-4, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Match 7: Winners, matches 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

Match 8: Winners, matches 3 and 4, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Seventh Place

Match 9: Losers, matches 5 and 6, 10 a.m.

Fifth Place

Match 10: Winners, matches 5 and 6, 1 p.m.

Third Place

Match 11: Losers, matches 7 and 8, 4 p.m.

Championship

Match 12: Winners, matches 7 and 8, 7 p.m.

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;8;0;0;16

Minot;4;0;2;10

Bismarck;2;5;0;4

Austin;1;0;1;3

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;0;2

St. Cloud;05;0;0

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;3;1;0;6

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;7;3;0;14

New Jersey;4;3;4;12

Danbury;5;1;0;10

Johnstown;3;0;3;9

NE Generals;4;4;0;8

Maryland;3;3;2;8

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;5;1;0;10

Odessa;3;3;0;6

Shreveport;3;1;0;6

Wichita Falls;2;2;2;6

New Mexico;2;1;1;5

Amarillo;1;4;1;3

Thursday, Nov. 19

Northeast Generals at Maryland

Friday, Nov. 20

St. Cloud at Bismarck, ppd.

NE Generals at Maryland

New Jersey at Johnstown

Kenai River at Janesville

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Minnesota Wilderness at Austin

Shreveport at New Mexico

Aberdeen at Minot

Saturday, Nov. 21

St. Cloud at Bismarck, ppd.

New Jersey at Johnstown

Kenai River at Janesville

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Austin at Minnesota Wilderness

Shreveport at New Mexico

Aberdeen at Minot

N.D. SCORES

WEDNESDAY

College men’s basketball

Northwestern, Iowa 91, Jamestown 78

College women’s basketball

Jamestown 70, Northwestern, Iowa 65

0
0
0
0
0

