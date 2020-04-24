Area sports

BSC SOFTBALL ADDS TWO N.D. PLAYERS

Alyssa Ruden and Emmie Thompson have signed national letters of intent to play softball at Bismarck State College.

Ruden, of Ross, N.D., played for Stanley High School. She earned Class B all-state, all-region and sub-region honors. She was the primary pitcher for the Blue Jays and a powerful right-handed hitter at the plate.

Thompson, of Westhope, N.D., earned all-state, all-region and all-rub-region honors her junior season. A catcher, she hit .527 with a .629 on-base percentage and led her team in RBIs and added 15 stolen bases.

