Area sports

SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Abra Auto Body & Glass 2-0, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 2-0, Deeter Dental/Tek Industries/Superior Cleaning/Creative Touch Homes 2-0, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 1-1, Boat Works/Warptor Tackle Rolls 1-1, New Nest Realty, LLC 1-1, Snortum’s Landscaping at Design of Bismarck, LLC 1-1, Huhot 1-1, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 1-1, American Resurfacing, Inc. 0-2, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 0-2, Elite Ag Solutions 0-2.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Stonehome Brewery/Sports Page 2-0, Sweathogs 2-0, Rock 30 Games 2-0, Starion Bank 1-1, Kramer Agency 1-1, Big River Builders 1-1, 701 Softball 1-1 Applewood Homes 1-1, Guaranteed Rate 1-1, Awest Security 0-2, Hit The Spot 0-2, Hometown Mudslingers 0-2.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Bone & Joint/Delta Waterfowl/Ducks Unlimited-aka The Bird House 2-0, tcf home loans 2-0, Veracity Motors 2-0, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith/Healthways 2-0, Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 2-0, Bobcat of Mandan 2-0, Sports Page 0-2, CRS 0-2, Slette Farms 0-2, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech/Stadium 0-2, Borrowed Bucks/Naturedays 0-2, Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 0-2.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 2-0, Bismarck Brewing 2-0, Williquors 2-0, Solidcore 2-0, BCN National Bank/BisMan Autoworx/Aims Physical Therapy 1-1, McQuades/Big Wave-Mango Cart 1-1, Vertex Properties 1-1, Sizzlin’ S Construction/RPT Industries 1-1, Silha Electric/S&P Construction 0-2, W.I.N.D. Outdoors/Huhot 0-2, Executive Limousine 0-2, Hebron Brick/Rattler Gas/Bank of GU/Dakota Community Bank/Glen Ullin/Hebron Merchants 0-2.
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: Rec 5 2-0, Scared Hitless 2-0, Repaireableautos.com 2-0, Principal Financial 2-0, Redline Motorsports/Lady J’s Catering 2-0, Railway Credit Union 2-0, Schumacher Diamond/Mizzi Boiz 0-2, OG Vets/Purple Socks 0-2, Ground Control 0-2, 2 Vets Moving Co 0-2, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 0-2, Cloverdale Foods Company/Makin Bacon 0-2.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 2-0, The Sports Page/Schmidt Enterprises 2-0, Dakota Mini Storage 2-0, Dakota Bumper/Aohomni Nakipha/Vue Credit Union 1-1, Tap-In Tavern/Bobcats 1-1, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light/Waxblaster COMC 0-2, Mann Energy Services 0-2, Jones Physical Therapy 0-2.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital/Fusion Electric 2-0, Rug Rat 2-0, Precision Underground 2-0, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 2-0, Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 1-1, BEK Sports/3DSD 1-1, Country Financial/Fortified Builders 1-1, Seven Seas Bar & Grill 1-1, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 0-2, Wagner Financial 0-2, Spiffy Biffs/Gateway Pharmacy 0-2, Pink It Forward 0-2.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Warriors 2-0, Superior Marine and Powersports 2-0, Martens Attorney at Law 1-1, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 1-1, Busch Light/Iron Fit/Coal Country Coffee 1-1, Huntington Homes 1-1, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting 1-1, Kitchen Refresh 1-1, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 1-1, Terry M Richter State Farm 0-2, C4 Energy 0-2.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Racine Plumbing 2-0, Northern Plains Plumbing/Bud Light/The Lodge 1-1, Sickies Garage 1-1, Buffalo Wings & Rings/Northern Coatings Inc. 0-2, Eide 0-0, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/BEP Petroleum 0-0, Custer Flats Trucking/Rehab Authority PT 0-0, The Sports Page/United Printing/White Claw 0-0.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: Carpet World Softball 2-0, Starion Bank 2-0, The Painters 2-0, Legacy Law Firm 1-1, BNC National Bank 1-1, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 1-1, The Field Bar New Salem 1-1, Legacy Moving 1-1, STEP Wellness 1-1, O’Brian’s/Coors 0-2, Basin Electric 0-2, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy/Sidelines 0-2.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Blink Eyewear 2-0, Badlands Environmental Consultants 2-0, Stage Stop 2-0, ND Energy Services/Huhot 1-1, Bismarck Motor Motel 0-2, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 0-2, Leingang Home Center 0-2.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/Dakota Foot & Ankle 3-1, Tappen Farm Supply/Road House Bar/Lazy H Ranch 3-1, Dakota Eye Institute 3-1, Bachmeier Fencing 2-2, Tap In Tavern 2-2, Fetzer Electric 1-3, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 1-3, Bismarck Moose #302 1-3.
BISMARCK WOMEN’S STANDINGS
CAPITAL LEAGUE: Trans Trash 3-1, Devin Wood Construction/Indigenous Energy/White Buffalo 3-1, Simply Unique 2-2, Prairie View Landscaping/Great Plains Tech 2-2, Missouri River Resources 1-3, GAST/Clark and Associates 1-3.
HILLSIDE LEAGUE: Hallie’s Hair Salon 4-0, Curtis Rud Oil/Bismarck Eagles 3-1, 1st International/Moose 3-1, Valler Insurance 2-2, Heather Fried State Farm 2-2, JLG Sharpline Painting 2-2, Gross Welding & Plasma/Bat-Intentions 2-2, Captain’s Cabin – Washburm 1-3, Hometown Mudslingers 0-4.
METRO LEAGUE: Super Slide/Alliance Realty 4-0, Sports Page 3-1, The Spur 3-1, Jerome Distributing/Stonehome Brewing 2-2, Stadium Lodge 2-2, Pink Sox/Pony Express/Cleaning Frenzy/Dusty Barn Design 1-3, First Steps Learning Center/Hometown Tavern 1-3, BisMan Peaches/Harris Law 0-4.
MISSOURI LEAGUE: Moritz 4-0, Walzak Building/Bud Light/Smokin Photos 3-1, The Last Call Bar 3-1, Apple Rush 2-2, Capital City Construction 2-2, Buffalp Wings & Rings 2-2, Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria/Hatch Realty 1-3, Corral Bar/Ramada 1-3, O’Brian’s Sports Tavern 1-3, Stage Stop 1-3.
PIONEER LEAGUE: Fanta Farms 4-0, The Field 4-0, Cloverdale/Ron Jochim Trucking 3-1, American Family/Rusted Rail 2-2, Salter Farms 1-3, The Elbow Room 1-3, Midway Tavern 1-3, Heinle Farms 0-2, Sniper 0-2.
ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Crystal Custom Apparel/YB Buckin Bulls 4-0, Batitude/TC Ranch/Fast Horse Services 3-1, T&M Electric 2-2, Lady T-Hawks 2-2, Bistro 1-3, Bud Light Seltzer/Hollevoet Orthodontics 0-4.
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Wagners Construction 4-0, Rio’s Lawn Care 2-2, Century 21 1-3, L&H Manufacturing 1-3.
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Anytime Works 4-0, River Side Electric/JE Homes/Rude Oil 4-0, Edgewood/Transtrash 3-1, Bisman Cards 2-2, Bucks 2-2, White Buffalo Foods, Inc. 1-3, Mandan Refinery (Marathon), 0-4, O’Brian’s 0-4.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating 4-0, John’s Upholstery 4-0, Bruno’s Pizza 3-1, Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 2-2, Old Town Tavern 1-3, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 1-3, The Scapegoat Bar 1-3, Buffalo Wings & Rings 0-4.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE: Leingang Construction/JSJ Construction/McQuades 4-0, O’Brian’s 4-0, Missouri River Resources 3-1, Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 2-2, Old Town Tavern 1-3, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 1-3, The Scapegoat Bar 1-3, Buffalo Wings & Rings 0-4.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Anderson Custom Cabinets 4-0, Last Call Bar/Heid & Sons 3-1, Bowers Excavating 2-2, Cal’s Way Energy/Daryl’s Racing Pigs/Timber Athletics 2-2, New Vision Security 2-2, Eide Ford 1-3, ND Innovations 1-3, The D
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Sevens Seas Bar & Grill OP 4-0, Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 3-1, Bowers Excavating 2-2, John’s Upholstery/CEC 2-2, Boyko Inc/Center Machine 1-3; Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 0-4.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: M&H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 3-1, Mountain Plains LLC 3-1, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 3-1, Dakota Community Bank & Trust 2-2, Garage Logic 2-2, Corral Sales 1-3, Old Town Tavern 1-3, Stage Stop 1-3.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Schwan Buick GMC 4-0, Veracity Motors 4-0, 701 Softball 2-2, Stage Stop 2-2, Ressler Siding and Windows 2-2, Sutton Homes 1-1, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 1-3, Northland Auto Auction 0-2, New Freedom Center 0-4.
UPCOMING EVENTS
DEADLINES
BASKETBALL
START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL AT CENTURY: Shooting Camp -- Session 1, Grades K-12, July 13-14, 10 a.m.-noon, $55; Grades K-5, July 20-23, 1:30-4:30 p.m., Cost $85; Grades 6-12, July 13-16, 1-5 p.m., $85; Session 2, K-12, July 20-21, 10 a.m.-noon, $55. Camps are run by Century High boys head coach Darin Mattern. Camp focuses on fundamentals with low player-to-coach ratio, drills and competitive games. Registration forms available at http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Payment can be sent to Darin Mattern at 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND. 58503. Phone numbers: 255-2218 (home), 226-6898 (cell).
TENNIS
6TH ANNUAL MANDAN OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT: Saturday, July 25 doubles tournament. Three divisions based on ability (NTRP rating). This tournament is for adults or youth who are high school age or plan on a high school team. Sunday, July 26 youth singles tournament. Events will be offered based on age and ability. Prizes will be awarded in all divisions. Registration forms are available at www.bmta.usta.com or go to tennislink.usta.com for junior tournament registration. For more information contact tournament director Kevin Allan at (701) 527-5990 or kevinallan1971@gmail.com.
