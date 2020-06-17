Area sports

TENNIS

6TH ANNUAL MANDAN OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT: Saturday, July 25 doubles tournament. Three divisions based on ability (NTRP rating). This tournament is for adults or youth who are high school age or plan on a high school team. Sunday, July 26 youth singles tournament. Events will be offered based on age and ability. Prizes will be awarded in all divisions. Registration forms are available at www.bmta.usta.com or go to tennislink.usta.com for junior tournament registration. For more information contact tournament director Kevin Allan at (701) 527-5990 or kevinallan1971@gmail.com.