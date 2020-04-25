Area sports

NDSU’S TUSZKA TAKEN IN SEVENTH ROUND

North Dakota State defensive end Derrek Tuszka was taken with the penultimate pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Tuszka was taken with the 254th pick overall, one pick before the final selection of the seventh round on Saturday afternoon by the Denver Broncos.

The Warner, S.D., native recorded 48 tackles, 25 solo, 19 tackles for loss and 13.5 sacks his senior season for the Bison.

He finished his collegiate career with 29.5 sacks in 53 games.

Former NDSU offensive lineman Zack Johnson reportedly signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers following the draft. Former Bison tight end Ben Ellefson reportedly agreed to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

