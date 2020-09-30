Area sports

LEM, KIDDER COUNTY TOP FOOTBALL POLLS
Langdon-Edmore-Munich and Kidder County remain No. 1 in the North Dakota Class A and nine-man football polls this week.
The Cardinals (6-0) got 19 of the 21 first-place votes to top the Class A rankings.
Lisbon (5-0) got two first-place votes and edged Velva (5-0) 75-70 in the voting for the No. 2 spot.
Dickinson Trinity (5-1) is fourth, while Killdeer (5-1) and Shiloh Christian (4-2) were among teams receiving votes.
The Wolves (5-0) got 17 of the 21 first-place votes in the nine-man poll.
LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (6-0) and Cavalier (6-0) are tied for second, with the Loboes getting two first-place votes and the Tornadoes one.
Linton-HMB (2-1) is fourth.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!