Area sports

LEM, KIDDER COUNTY TOP FOOTBALL POLLS

Langdon-Edmore-Munich and Kidder County remain No. 1 in the North Dakota Class A and nine-man football polls this week.

The Cardinals (6-0) got 19 of the 21 first-place votes to top the Class A rankings.

Lisbon (5-0) got two first-place votes and edged Velva (5-0) 75-70 in the voting for the No. 2 spot.

Dickinson Trinity (5-1) is fourth, while Killdeer (5-1) and Shiloh Christian (4-2) were among teams receiving votes.

The Wolves (5-0) got 17 of the 21 first-place votes in the nine-man poll.

LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (6-0) and Cavalier (6-0) are tied for second, with the Loboes getting two first-place votes and the Tornadoes one.

Linton-HMB (2-1) is fourth.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

