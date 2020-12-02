Area sports

U-MARY WOMEN RECEIVE VOTES IN REGIONAL POLL
The University of Mary women’s basketball team received votes in the preseason Central Region poll.
Coming off a season in which the Marauders won a NCAA era-record 22 games, with four starters returning, U-Mary got six votes in the regional balloting for the 2020-21 NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors preseason poll.
Emporia State tops the North Central Region rankings, followed by Minnesota-Duluth, Central Missouri, Nebraska-Kearney, Sioux Falls, Southeastern Oklahoma State, Fort Hays State, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Harding and Central Oklahoma.
The Marauders finished just outside the top 10, leading the “also receiving votes” category.
U-Mary is set to open the season on Jan. 2-3 on the road at Sioux Falls, which is fifth in the poll.
