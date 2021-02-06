Area sports

Taylor Weidner, Morris and Modglin went 2-4 behind Passeri in the long jump.

Elizabeth Acheson and Taylor Hestekin turned in provisional marks.

In the 800-meter run, Acheson posted a winning time of 2:15.08.

Hestekin’s 4:58.23 topped the field in and likely earned a spot to nationals in the race. She also was third in the 1000 (2:57.34).

Bonet Henderson nearly swept the sprints. Henderson, a sophomore, clocks a 25.33 in the 200, for first. Her 7.72 in the 60 was .02 off the winning time.

Another 1-2 Marauder finish came in the 400. Crossing first was Ava Grimm in 59.29. Alli McCoy (59.85) was second.

Hurdler Tereza Bolibruch continued her winning ways, beating everybody in the 60 hurdles in a time of 8.82 seconds.

For good measure, the Marauders picked up a win in the 4x400 as Morgan Hertz, Courtney Dembrowski, Rachel Neu and Acheson teamed for a winning time of 4:00.90.

On the men’s side, the Marauders had plenty of quality finishes, including two field wins and one on the track.

Astley Davis soared 45 feet, 1 inch to win the triple jump. He was also fourth in the long jump.