Area sports

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N.D. POLLS
N.D. CLASS A FOOTBALL POLL
Rank Team (first-place votes in parenthesis);Record;Pts.
1. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (18);7-0;94
2. Lisbon (1);6-0;67
3. Velva;6-0;64
4. Oakes;4-1;31
5. Killdeer;6-1;16
Also receiving votes: Grafton (6-1), Minot Ryan (5-2), Thompson (4-2), Dickinson Trinity (5-2).
N.D. NINE-MAN FOOTBALL POLL
Rank Team (first-place votes in parenthesis);Record;Pts.
1. Kidder County (13);6-0;84
2. Cavalier (3);7-0;66
3. LaMoure-Litchville-Marion (3);7-0;64
4. Linton-HMB;3-1;39
5. Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg;6-0;25
Also receiving votes: St. John (6-1).
CROSS COUNTRY
N.D. POLLS
CLASS A
Boys
Team: 1. Century. 2. Williston. 3. Grand Forks Red River. 4. Bismarck. 5. Dickinson. Also receiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne.
Individual: 1. Jacob Knodle, WFS. 2. Sean Korsmo, Bismarck. 3. Ben Anteau, Jamestown. 4. Mason Kindel, Cen. 5. Brady Yoder, Dick. 6. Gavin Haut, J. 7. Griffin House, Cen. 8. Caeden Johnson, WFS. 9. Fynn Krenz, Will. 10, Caleb Yokum, Fargo North.
Girls
Team: 1. Williston. 2. Watford City. 3. Bismarck. 4. Fargo North. 5. West Fargo. Also reeiving votes: West Fargo Sheyenne.
Individual: 1. Meghan Ford, Jamestown. 2. Jaelyn Ogle, WC. 3. Hayley Ogle, WC. 4. Eleni Lovgren, Will. 5. Trinity Jessen, Minot. 6. Onnica Stansbury, WFS. 7. Dru Zander, Will. 8. Anna Bernhardt, Fargo Shanley. 9. Jadyn Guidinger, Legacy. 10. Anna Lien, FN.
CLASS B
Boys
Team: 1. Bowman County. 2. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 3. Kindred. 4. Stanley. 5. Griggs County Central. Also receiving votes: Beulah-Hazen.
Individual: 1. Ian Busche, BH. 2. Patrick Wrigley, Shiloh Christian. 3. Noah Rolfe, Stan. 4. Brian Miller, BC. 5. Christian Brist, HCV. 6. Jace Anderson, Killdeer. 7. Austin Wanner, BC. 8. Bahi Baker, SC. 9. Caleb Sarsland, BC. 10. Taylor Wanner, BC.
Girls
Team: 1. Rugby. 2. Bowman County. 3. Hillsboro-Central Valley. 4. Kindred. 5. Shiloh Christian. Also receiving votes: Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg.
Individual: 1. Brooklyn Bartsch, Rug. 2. Hannah Westin, SC. 3. Jenna Soine, Hatton-Northwood. 4. Ellen Gregoire, HN. 5. Dreah Frolek, Sargent Central-Lidgerwood. 6. Peyton Gette, Kin. 7. Norah Entzi, Edgeley-Kulm. 8. Brynn Hanson, Des Lacs-Burlington. 9. Jensyn Zink, HCV. 10. Drew Frolek, SCL.
