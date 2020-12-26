 Skip to main content
Area sports
agate

Area sports

COLLEGE HOCKEY

NCHC STANDINGS

Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW

North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0

Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1

Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;2;2;0;0;1

St. Cloud State;;18;6;3;0;1;1;0

Denver;;12;3;6;1;0;1;1

Colorado College;;11;2;4;2;0;1;2

Western Michigan;;8;2;7;1;0;1;0

Miami;;8;2;6;2;0;0;0

NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.

Thursday, Dec. 31

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 1

North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College

Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State

Saturday, Jan. 2

Colorado College at Denver

Miami at Western Michigan

St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth

Sunday, Jan. 3

Miami at Western Michigan

NAHL

STANDINGS

CENTRAL DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Aberdeen;15;1;0;30

Minot;8;6;3;19

Bismarck;7;8;2;16

Austin;4;5;2;10

St. Cloud;3;7;0;6

Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3

MIDWEST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Janesville;4;1;1;9

Kenai River;3;1;0;6

Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2

Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0

Fairbanks;0;4;0;0

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Maine;11;6;0;22

Johnstown;8;3;3;19

Maryland;8;4;3;19

New Jersey;5;6;5;15

NE Generals;6;11;1;13

Danbury;5;1;0;10

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;OTL;PTS

Lone Star;14;4;1;29

Shreveport;9;1;2;20

Odessa;6;6;2;14

Wichita Falls;4;4;3;11

Amarillo;4;5;2;10

New Mexico;3;9;1;7

Thursday, Dec. 31

Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.

Wichita Falls at Amarillo

Northeast at Johnstown

Fairbanks at Janesville

Chippewa Falls at Minnesota Magicians

Shreveport at Odessa

Friday, Jan. 1

BOBCATS at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Northeast at Johnstown

Maine at Maryland

Fairbanks at Janesville

Austin at St. Cloud

Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa Falls

Shreveport at Odessa

Wichita Falls at Lone Star

Saturday, Jan. 2

BOBCATS at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.

Shreveport at Odessa

New Mexico at Amarillo

Kenai River at Chippewa Falls

Lone Star at Wichita Falls

Minnesota Magicians at Austin

Maine at Maryland

Fairbanks at Janesville

Sunday, Jan. 3

New Mexico at Amarillo

