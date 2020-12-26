Area sports

COLLEGE HOCKEY
NCHC STANDINGS
Team;;Pts.;W;L;T;OTW;OTL;SOW
North Dakota;;20;7;2;1;2;0;0
Nebraska-Omaha;;19;6;3;1;1;0;1
Minnesota-Duluth;;18;5;2;2;0;0;1
St. Cloud State;;18;6;3;0;1;1;0
Denver;;12;3;6;1;0;1;1
Colorado College;;11;2;4;2;0;1;2
Western Michigan;;8;2;7;1;0;1;0
Miami;;8;2;6;2;0;0;0
NOTE: Teams are awarded three points for wins in regulation, two points for an overtime or shootout win and one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Overtime wins and losses appear in both the W and L columns as well as the OTW and OTL columns.
Thursday, Dec. 31
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 1
North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 6:07 p.m.
Denver at Colorado College
Minnesota-Duluth at St. Cloud State
Saturday, Jan. 2
Colorado College at Denver
Miami at Western Michigan
St. Cloud State at Minnesota-Duluth
Sunday, Jan. 3
Miami at Western Michigan
NAHL
STANDINGS
CENTRAL DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Aberdeen;15;1;0;30
Minot;8;6;3;19
Bismarck;7;8;2;16
Austin;4;5;2;10
St. Cloud;3;7;0;6
Minn. Wilderness;1;1;1;3
MIDWEST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Janesville;4;1;1;9
Kenai River;3;1;0;6
Chippewa Falls;1;3;0;2
Minn. Magicians;0;0;0;0
Fairbanks;0;4;0;0
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Maine;11;6;0;22
Johnstown;8;3;3;19
Maryland;8;4;3;19
New Jersey;5;6;5;15
NE Generals;6;11;1;13
Danbury;5;1;0;10
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;OTL;PTS
Lone Star;14;4;1;29
Shreveport;9;1;2;20
Odessa;6;6;2;14
Wichita Falls;4;4;3;11
Amarillo;4;5;2;10
New Mexico;3;9;1;7
Thursday, Dec. 31
Minot at BOBCATS, 7:15 p.m.
Wichita Falls at Amarillo
Northeast at Johnstown
Fairbanks at Janesville
Chippewa Falls at Minnesota Magicians
Shreveport at Odessa
Friday, Jan. 1
BOBCATS at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Northeast at Johnstown
Maine at Maryland
Fairbanks at Janesville
Austin at St. Cloud
Minnesota Magicians at Chippewa Falls
Shreveport at Odessa
Wichita Falls at Lone Star
Saturday, Jan. 2
BOBCATS at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Shreveport at Odessa
New Mexico at Amarillo
Kenai River at Chippewa Falls
Lone Star at Wichita Falls
Minnesota Magicians at Austin
Maine at Maryland
Fairbanks at Janesville
Sunday, Jan. 3
New Mexico at Amarillo