Area sports

CENTURY, ST. MARY’S TOP FOOTBALL POLLS
Century and St. Mary’s remain No. 1 in the North Dakota Class AAA and Class AA football polls this week.
The Patriots (5-0) got 12 of the 19 first-place votes in the Class AAA poll, finishing with 85 points in the balloting. No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne (5-0) got four first-place nods and totaled 76 points while No. 3 Bismarck (5-0) got three first-place votes and finished with 67 points.
The top four teams were unchanged this week, with West Fargo (4-2) moving into the poll at No. 5.
Jamestown (4-1) and Fargo Shanley (4-2) received votes in the poll.
The Saints (6-0) got all 19 first-place votes and finished with 95 points in the Class AA voting.
Hillsboro-Central Valley (6-1) remains at No. 2 and Beulah (4-2) is No. 4 as the top five remain unchanged from last week.
The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!