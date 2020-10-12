Area sports

CENTURY, ST. MARY’S TOP FOOTBALL POLLS

Century and St. Mary’s remain No. 1 in the North Dakota Class AAA and Class AA football polls this week.

The Patriots (5-0) got 12 of the 19 first-place votes in the Class AAA poll, finishing with 85 points in the balloting. No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne (5-0) got four first-place nods and totaled 76 points while No. 3 Bismarck (5-0) got three first-place votes and finished with 67 points.

The top four teams were unchanged this week, with West Fargo (4-2) moving into the poll at No. 5.

Jamestown (4-1) and Fargo Shanley (4-2) received votes in the poll.

The Saints (6-0) got all 19 first-place votes and finished with 95 points in the Class AA voting.

Hillsboro-Central Valley (6-1) remains at No. 2 and Beulah (4-2) is No. 4 as the top five remain unchanged from last week.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

