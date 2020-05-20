Area sports

U-MARY HOCKEY HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

The University of Mary hockey team was honored by the American College Hockey Association with its Division II Community Service Award.

The award recognizes outstanding contributions to local communities and/or charitable organizations.

Among the projects the Marauders took part in over the season included involvement with freshmen move-in day, North Dakota Special Olympics state bowling tournament, elementary physical education efforts with the New Salem school district, the Green Bandana Program in support of mental health awareness, packing backpacks for students in need of meals for the weekend, a Teddy Bear Toss game and a Military Appreciation Night paired with a Military Appreciation classic car show raising funds for local veterans and their families.

On the ice, the Marauders finished on top of the Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League regular season standings when the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. U-Mary won 39 games, equaling its inaugural-season total of a season ago, and earning a berth in the national tournament.