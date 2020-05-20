Area sports

U-MARY HOCKEY HONORED FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
The University of Mary hockey team was honored by the American College Hockey Association with its Division II Community Service Award.
The award recognizes outstanding contributions to local communities and/or charitable organizations.
Among the projects the Marauders took part in over the season included involvement with freshmen move-in day, North Dakota Special Olympics state bowling tournament, elementary physical education efforts with the New Salem school district, the Green Bandana Program in support of mental health awareness, packing backpacks for students in need of meals for the weekend, a Teddy Bear Toss game and a Military Appreciation Night paired with a Military Appreciation classic car show raising funds for local veterans and their families.
On the ice, the Marauders finished on top of the Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League regular season standings when the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. U-Mary won 39 games, equaling its inaugural-season total of a season ago, and earning a berth in the national tournament.
Daniel Huntley was named the ACHA coach of the year and the Marauders were ranked No. 1 in the nation in five of 11 national polls and were ranked No. 2 in the final poll of the season.
BSC SOFTBALL ADDS KNUTSVIG
Molly Knutsvig of Hillsboro-Central Valley has signed a national letter of intent to play softball at Bismarck State College.
Knutsvig, a Buxton native, played third base for the Burros, displaying a good glove and a powerful arm. Knutsvig had a .918 fielding percentage during the 2019 season for HCV. A right-handed hitter, she batted .417 and drove in 20 runs for the Burros.
