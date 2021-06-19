 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area sports scores
agate

Area sports scores

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

STANDINGS

Great Lakes East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Traverse City;12-5;.706;--

Kenosha;10-9;.526;3

Kokomo;9-10;.474;4

Rockford;8-11;.421;5

Battle Creek;7-11;.389;5.5

Kalamazoo;7-12;.368;6

Great Lakes West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Wisconsin;11-7;.611;--

Fond du Lac;11-8;.579;0.5

Wisconsin Rapids;10-8;.556;1

Lakeshore;10-9;.526;1.5

Green Bay;8-9;.471;2.5

Madison;8-11;.421;3.5

Great Plains East

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Waterloo;13-5;.722;—

La Crosse;11-8;.579;2.5

Duluth;6-13;.316;7.5

Minnesota;3-8;.273;6.5

Eau Claire;5-14;.263;8.5

Great Plains West

Team;W-L;Pct.;GB

Mankato;11-6;.647;--

St. Cloud;11-6;.647;--

Bismarck;12-7;.632;--

Willmar;9-9;.500;2.5

Rochester;5-10;.333;5

Saturday, June 19

Bismarck 4, Eau Claire 1

Kalamazoo 3, Lakeshore 2, completion of suspended game

Kokomo 3, Green Bay 2

Kenosha 12, Battle Creek 2

Wisconsin 2, Rockford 1

St. Cloud 11, Minnesota 4

La Crosse 10, Duluth 9

Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City, n

Kalamazoo 1, Lakeshore 0, 8 innings

Fond du Lac 5, Madison 1

Mankato 8, Rochester 6

Waterloo at Willmar, n

Sunday, June 20

Bismarck at Eau Claire, 2:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Kokomo

Rockford at Wisconsin

Madison at Fond du Lac

Battle Creek at Kenosha

Kalamazoo at Lakeshore

Minnesota at St. Cloud

Wisconsin Rapids at Traverse City

Rochester at Mankato

Duluth at La Crosse

Waterloo at Willmar

AUTO RACING

DACOTAH SPEEDWAY

(Friday)

Modifieds

Heat 1: 1. Brent Schlafman, Bismarck. 2. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 3. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 4. Drew Christianson, Minot. 5. Scott Gartner, Jamestown.

Heat 2: 1. John Corell, Jamestown. 2. Crist Pittenger, Bismarck. 3. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 4. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 5. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck.

Feature: 1. Keller. 2. Dahl. 3. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 4. Kinzley. 5. Frederick. 7. Christianson. 8. Corell. 9. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 10. Pittenger.

Street Stocks

Heat 1: 1. Spencer Johnson, Jamestown. 2. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 3. Nathan Messmer, Mott. 4. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 5. Matt Dosch, Lincoln.

Heat 2: 1. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 2. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 3. John Feist, Bismarck. 4. Jason Berg, Bismarck. 5. Dylan Herner, Bismarck.

Feature: 1. Frederick. 2. Domagala. 3. Johnson. 4. Volk. 5. Messmer. 6. Berg. 7. Meidinger. 8. Dosch. 9. Patrick Perlichek, Bismarck. 10. Feist.

Legends

Heat 1: 1. Preston Martin, Bismarck. 2. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 3. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 4. Jay Quenzer, Baker (Mont.). 5. Travis Martin, Mandan.

Heat 2: 1. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 2. Alex Kukowski, Edgeley. 3. Daunte Martin, Bismarck. 4. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 5. Mavrick Nelson, New Salem.

Heat 3: 1. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 2. Ivan Sailer, Bismarck. 3. Justin Reagan, Mandan. 4. Kevin Jensen, Flasher. 5. Steve Voegele, Mandan.

Feature: 1. Papke. 2. A. Wiest. 3. Sailer. 4. P. Martin. 5. D. Wiest. 6. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 7. Quenzer. 8. Jensen. 9. Nelson. 10. Duston Hagen, Lincoln.

Hobby Stocks

Heat 1: 1. Jeremey Engelhardt, Bismarck. 2. Keith McCleary, Napoleon. 3. Dylan Sandberg, Bismarck. 4. Braydee Hanson, Washburn. 5. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck.

Heat 2: 1. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 2. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 3. Chris Welk Jr., Mandan. 5. Daniel Kaseman, Wishek.

Heat 3: 1. Mike Appert, Hazelton. 2. Curt Michaelson, Wishek. 3. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 4. Roy Erickson, Bismarck. 5. Trever Sahr, Jamestown.

Feature: 1. Engelhardt. 2. Hanson. 3. Karlie Hoerner, Lincoln. 4. Michaelson. 5. Welk. 6. McCleary. 7. M. Appert. 8. D. Appert. 9. Roehrich. 10. Hultberg.

Sport Compacts

Heat 1: 1. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. Stan Thompson, Bismarck. 3. Seth Pederson, Bismarck. 4. Lane Doll, Bismarck. 5. Tanner Hofer, Hebron.

Feature: 1. Sandberg. 2. S. Thompson. 3. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 4. Pederson. 5. Mason Rust, Lansford.

LEGION BASEBALL

CHRIS WENZEL TOURNAMENT

(Friday through Sunday)

Pool A: Bismarck Reps 1-0-1, Bismarck 15s 1-0-1, Dickinson Volunteers 0-2.

Pool B: West Fargo Veterans 2-0, Bismarck Senators 1-1. Bismarck Capitals 0-2.

Pool C: Fargo Post 400 Comets 2-0, Beulah Cyclones 1-1, Bismarck Scarlets 0-2.

Note: Teams advance to separate placement pools based on their positions in Pools A, B and C.

Friday: Bismarck Senators 7, Bismarck Capitals 3. Beulah 11, Bismarck Scarlets 5. Bismarck 15s 14, Dickinson 4. Bismarck 15s 3, Bismarck Reps 3 (tie). Bismarck Reps 10, Dickinson 0. Fargo Post 400 6, Beulah 5. West Fargo 12, Bismarck Senators 2.

Saturday: Fargo Post 400 4, Bismarck Scarlets 3. West Fargo 12, Bismarck Capitals 1.

Playoff Pools

Pool A (championship): Bismarck Reps, West Fargo Veterans, Fargo Post 400 Comets.

Pool B: Bismarck 15s, Bismarck Senators, Beulah Cyclones.

Pool C: Dickinson Volunteers 1-0, Bismarck Capitals 0-0, Bismarck Scarlets 0-1.

Saturday: Dickinson 11, Bismarck Scarkets 10. Fargo Post 400 vs. West Fargo. Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck 15s. Dickinson vs. Bismarck Scarlets.

Sunday: Beulah vs. Bismarck 15s, 8 a.m. (Municipal). Beulah vs. Bismarck Senators, 10:30 a.m. (Municipal). Bismarck Scarlets vs. Bismarck Capitals, 10:30 a.m. (Haaland). Bismarck Reps vs. Fargo Post 400, 1 p.m. (Municipal). Bismarck Reps vs. West Fargo, 3:30 p.m. (Municipal).

BISMARCK REPS 3, BISMARCK 15s 3

(Friday)

Bismarck 15s;011;000;100;--;3;10;1

Bismarck Reps;020;000;100;--;3;5;1

Michael Fagerland, Marcus Butts (7) and Maxon Vig; Wyatt Kraft, Zac Brackin (8) and Aaron Urlacher. W -- None. L -- None.

Highlights: 15s -- Thomas Kuhn 2-for-4; Michael Butts 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Fagerland 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. Reps -- Dawson Huber 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI; Jordan Porter 3-for-4, double, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kraft 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.

FARGO POST 400 4, BISMARCK SCARLETS 3

Post 400;011;000;2;--;4;6;2

Scarlets;012;000;0;--;3;2;2

Starting pitcher unavailable, Chayse Keller (7) and catcher unavailable; Sid Olmsted, Isaac Flanagan (6) and Bristol Kelley. W -- Keller. L -- Flanagan.

Highlights: F -- Jacob Hamel 2-for-4, 2 R; Chase Hanson 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Keller 2-for-3, double, 1 R, 1 RBI; 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Unknown pitcher 6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO. B -- Carter Krueger 1-for-3, double, 1 R; Tyler Kleinjan 1-for-2; Olmsted 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.

DICKINSON 11, BISMARCK SCARLETS 10

Dickinson;006;010;4;--;11;11;3

Scarlets;014;041;0;--;10;15;3

Dawson Penny, Kevin Olson (5) and Chase Selle; Luke Welk, Solomon Flanagan (3), Kayden Larson (4), Carter Krueger (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. W -- Olson. L -- Krueger.

Highlights: D -- Tahj Zastoupil 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI; Selle 2-for-3, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Camren Christenson 1-for-2, double, 2 R; Penny 2-for-4, 2 RBIs. B -- Kleinjan 1-for-5, double, 1 R; Flanagan 2-for-5, 3 R, 1 RBI; Krueger 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R; Welk 3-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Olmsted 4-for-4, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs.

ALL-STAR FOOTBALL

NORTH DAKOTA SHRINE BOWL

11-Man

At West Fargo

East 28, West 21

Nine-Man

East 30, West 24

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News