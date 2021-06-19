Area sports scores

AUTO RACING
DACOTAH SPEEDWAY
(Friday)
Modifieds
Heat 1: 1. Brent Schlafman, Bismarck. 2. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 3. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 4. Drew Christianson, Minot. 5. Scott Gartner, Jamestown.
Heat 2: 1. John Corell, Jamestown. 2. Crist Pittenger, Bismarck. 3. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 4. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 5. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck.
Feature: 1. Keller. 2. Dahl. 3. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 4. Kinzley. 5. Frederick. 7. Christianson. 8. Corell. 9. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 10. Pittenger.
Street Stocks
Heat 1: 1. Spencer Johnson, Jamestown. 2. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 3. Nathan Messmer, Mott. 4. Shawn Volk, Lincoln. 5. Matt Dosch, Lincoln.
Heat 2: 1. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 2. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 3. John Feist, Bismarck. 4. Jason Berg, Bismarck. 5. Dylan Herner, Bismarck.
Feature: 1. Frederick. 2. Domagala. 3. Johnson. 4. Volk. 5. Messmer. 6. Berg. 7. Meidinger. 8. Dosch. 9. Patrick Perlichek, Bismarck. 10. Feist.
Legends
Heat 1: 1. Preston Martin, Bismarck. 2. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 3. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 4. Jay Quenzer, Baker (Mont.). 5. Travis Martin, Mandan.
Heat 2: 1. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 2. Alex Kukowski, Edgeley. 3. Daunte Martin, Bismarck. 4. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 5. Mavrick Nelson, New Salem.
Heat 3: 1. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 2. Ivan Sailer, Bismarck. 3. Justin Reagan, Mandan. 4. Kevin Jensen, Flasher. 5. Steve Voegele, Mandan.
Feature: 1. Papke. 2. A. Wiest. 3. Sailer. 4. P. Martin. 5. D. Wiest. 6. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 7. Quenzer. 8. Jensen. 9. Nelson. 10. Duston Hagen, Lincoln.
Hobby Stocks
Heat 1: 1. Jeremey Engelhardt, Bismarck. 2. Keith McCleary, Napoleon. 3. Dylan Sandberg, Bismarck. 4. Braydee Hanson, Washburn. 5. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck.
Heat 2: 1. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 2. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 3. Chris Welk Jr., Mandan. 5. Daniel Kaseman, Wishek.
Heat 3: 1. Mike Appert, Hazelton. 2. Curt Michaelson, Wishek. 3. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 4. Roy Erickson, Bismarck. 5. Trever Sahr, Jamestown.
Feature: 1. Engelhardt. 2. Hanson. 3. Karlie Hoerner, Lincoln. 4. Michaelson. 5. Welk. 6. McCleary. 7. M. Appert. 8. D. Appert. 9. Roehrich. 10. Hultberg.
Sport Compacts
Heat 1: 1. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 2. Stan Thompson, Bismarck. 3. Seth Pederson, Bismarck. 4. Lane Doll, Bismarck. 5. Tanner Hofer, Hebron.
Feature: 1. Sandberg. 2. S. Thompson. 3. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 4. Pederson. 5. Mason Rust, Lansford.
LEGION BASEBALL
CHRIS WENZEL TOURNAMENT
(Friday through Sunday)
Pool A: Bismarck Reps 1-0-1, Bismarck 15s 1-0-1, Dickinson Volunteers 0-2.
Pool B: West Fargo Veterans 2-0, Bismarck Senators 1-1. Bismarck Capitals 0-2.
Pool C: Fargo Post 400 Comets 2-0, Beulah Cyclones 1-1, Bismarck Scarlets 0-2.
Note: Teams advance to separate placement pools based on their positions in Pools A, B and C.
Friday: Bismarck Senators 7, Bismarck Capitals 3. Beulah 11, Bismarck Scarlets 5. Bismarck 15s 14, Dickinson 4. Bismarck 15s 3, Bismarck Reps 3 (tie). Bismarck Reps 10, Dickinson 0. Fargo Post 400 6, Beulah 5. West Fargo 12, Bismarck Senators 2.
Saturday: Fargo Post 400 4, Bismarck Scarlets 3. West Fargo 12, Bismarck Capitals 1.
Playoff Pools
Pool A (championship): Bismarck Reps, West Fargo Veterans, Fargo Post 400 Comets.
Pool B: Bismarck 15s, Bismarck Senators, Beulah Cyclones.
Pool C: Dickinson Volunteers 1-0, Bismarck Capitals 0-0, Bismarck Scarlets 0-1.
Saturday: Dickinson 11, Bismarck Scarkets 10. Fargo Post 400 vs. West Fargo. Bismarck Senators vs. Bismarck 15s. Dickinson vs. Bismarck Scarlets.
Sunday: Beulah vs. Bismarck 15s, 8 a.m. (Municipal). Beulah vs. Bismarck Senators, 10:30 a.m. (Municipal). Bismarck Scarlets vs. Bismarck Capitals, 10:30 a.m. (Haaland). Bismarck Reps vs. Fargo Post 400, 1 p.m. (Municipal). Bismarck Reps vs. West Fargo, 3:30 p.m. (Municipal).
BISMARCK REPS 3, BISMARCK 15s 3
(Friday)
Bismarck 15s;011;000;100;--;3;10;1
Bismarck Reps;020;000;100;--;3;5;1
Michael Fagerland, Marcus Butts (7) and Maxon Vig; Wyatt Kraft, Zac Brackin (8) and Aaron Urlacher. W -- None. L -- None.
Highlights: 15s -- Thomas Kuhn 2-for-4; Michael Butts 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Isaac Mitchell 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Fagerland 6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO. Reps -- Dawson Huber 1-for-2, 1 R, 1 RBI; Jordan Porter 3-for-4, double, 1 R, 1 RBI; Kraft 7 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
FARGO POST 400 4, BISMARCK SCARLETS 3
Post 400;011;000;2;--;4;6;2
Scarlets;012;000;0;--;3;2;2
Starting pitcher unavailable, Chayse Keller (7) and catcher unavailable; Sid Olmsted, Isaac Flanagan (6) and Bristol Kelley. W -- Keller. L -- Flanagan.
Highlights: F -- Jacob Hamel 2-for-4, 2 R; Chase Hanson 1-for-4, 1 RBI; Keller 2-for-3, double, 1 R, 1 RBI; 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Unknown pitcher 6 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 6 BB, 6 SO. B -- Carter Krueger 1-for-3, double, 1 R; Tyler Kleinjan 1-for-2; Olmsted 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO.
DICKINSON 11, BISMARCK SCARLETS 10
Dickinson;006;010;4;--;11;11;3
Scarlets;014;041;0;--;10;15;3
Dawson Penny, Kevin Olson (5) and Chase Selle; Luke Welk, Solomon Flanagan (3), Kayden Larson (4), Carter Krueger (7) and Tyler Kleinjan. W -- Olson. L -- Krueger.
Highlights: D -- Tahj Zastoupil 2-for-5, 2 R, 1 RBI; Selle 2-for-3, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs; Camren Christenson 1-for-2, double, 2 R; Penny 2-for-4, 2 RBIs. B -- Kleinjan 1-for-5, double, 1 R; Flanagan 2-for-5, 3 R, 1 RBI; Krueger 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 R; Welk 3-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Olmsted 4-for-4, double, 1 R, 2 RBIs.
ALL-STAR FOOTBALL
NORTH DAKOTA SHRINE BOWL
11-Man
At West Fargo
East 28, West 21
Nine-Man
East 30, West 24