 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Area Sports: Oct. 21

  • 0

MINOT PICKS NAME FOR NWL TEAM

The new Northwoods League team in Minot will be called the Hot Tots, the team announced on Thursday.

Minot begins play in the Northwoods League next season.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News