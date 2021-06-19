Area sports briefs

LARKS DEFEAT EXPRESS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – Brian Baker and Carter Rost combined on a three-hitter as the Bismarck Larks defeated the Eau Claire Express 4-1 on Saturday night in Northwoods League baseball.

Baker (2-0) pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit, walking none and striking out eight to get the win, lowering his ERA to 3.18 on the season. Rost pitched the final two frames, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two.

Jaxon Rosencranz gave the Larks an early lead with an RBI single scoring Brant Schaffitzel in the top of the first.

Kamron Willman added an RBI single in the fifth.

Spencer Sarranger launched a solo homer in the eighth, his fourth of the season. Drew Beazley added an RBI triple for a 4-0 lead.

Beazley had three hits for the Larks. Schaffitzel, Willman and Jarrett Bickel each had two.

The two teams wrap up their weekend series on Sunday afternoon.

HARM HONORED BY ABCA

North Dakota State University pitcher has been selected a third-team All-American by the American Baseball Coaches' Association.