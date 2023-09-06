MYSTICS DEFEAT DAWSON

Bismarck State remained unbeaten in Mon-Dak Conference volleyball.

The Mystics defeated Dawson 25-14, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16 on Wednesday night at the Armory.

Ten different players posted kills for the Mystics, led by Paige McAllister with seven. Caton Pearcy and Breena Sand each had six and Brooke Haas 5.

Staci Kempenich dished out 32 assists, Chelsa Krom had six blocks and Piper Harris and Kempenich each had 19 digs. Kempenich led BSC with four aces.

The Mystics improved to 9-4 overall and 4-0 in the Mon-Dak.

MON-DAK HONORS MCALLISTER

Paige McAllister of Bismarck State College has been named the Mon-Dak Conference volleyball player of the week.

A sophomore middle hitter from Fargo Shanley, McAllister piled up 49 kills on 104 attempts and only 10 errors (hitting .375) to go along with 7.5 blocks, four digs and three assists for the Mystics.

Bismarck State hosts NDSCS on Monday at the Armory.

AGGIES, COUGARS TOP FOOTBALL POLLS

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison and North Prairie top this week’s North Dakota Class A and nine-man football polls.

The Aggies (3-0) got 13 of 17 first-place votes to remain atop the Class A rankings.

The top four teams remained unchanged from last week. No. 2 Kindred (3-0) got three first-place votes and No. 3 Dickinson Trinity (3-0) got one top nod. Langdon-Edmore-Munich (3-0) remained No. 4.

Shiloh Christian (3-0) moved into the top five following their road win over Killdeer. Bowman Clunty (3-0) also received votes in the poll.

In nine-man, North Prairie (3-0) edged defending state champ New Salem-Almont (3-0) 75-71 in the voting, moving ahead of the Holsteins for the top spot. The Cougars got seven first-place votes, while NSA got 10 first-place votes.

Sargent County came in at No. 3, with South Border (3-0) No. 4 and Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (3-0) No. 5.

New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (3-0) and Linton-HMB (3-0) received votes in the balloting by members of the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

MCLEOD RECORDS ACE AT RIVERWOOD

Jeremy Mcleod shot a hole in one on Wednesday at Riverwood Golf Course.

Mcleod aced the 187-yard par 3 hole No. 7.

Witnesses were Logan Unterseher, Travis Karch and Ryan Speirs.