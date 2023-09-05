OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES POSTPONED

The air pollution brought by the Canadian wildfires forced the cancellation of all outdoor Bismarck Public Schools competitive activities Tuesday.

Games affected included Legacy's boys soccer game against Minot and Century and Bismarck's boys soccer game against each other. In boys tennis, a match between Bismarck and Mandan was moved from Tom O'Leary Courts to Mandan's indoor facility.

Elsewhere in the West Region, Williston's boys soccer game against Dickinson was moved to Saturday, Sept. 23. In the East, West Fargo and Grand Forks Central postponed their boys tennis matches against West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo Davies, respectively, due to poor weather conditions.

VOLLEYBALL SHIFTS TO THREE CLASSES

It was announced Tuesday evening by North Dakota High School Activities Association director Matt Fetsch that North Dakota high school volleyball would be shifting from the two-class system currently being run to a three-class system starting in the 2025 season.

The change follows on the heels of boys and girls basketball shifting to a three-class system starting this winter.

This year and next will be used to finalize the changes this will bring, including a potential shift to multiple state tournament locations and how to classify different schools in the new system.

TORGERSON HOLE IN ONE

Sunday brought a hole-in-one shot at Prairie West from Lynn Torgerson.

Torgerson made the shot on Hole 4 from 152 yards away with an eight-iron.

Witnesses for the shot were Scott McPherson, Daniell McPherson and Ladawn Torgerson.

TE RUDOLPH RETIRES

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Two-time Pro Bowl tight end Kyle Rudolph has retired after a 12-year career in the NFL he spent mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.

Rudolph played last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching Tom Brady's last regular-season touchdown pass before injuring his knee in the final regular-season game. Rudolph was sidelined for the playoff game and not re-signed after becoming a free agent in the offseason.

Rudolph confirmed his retirement Monday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. The Vikings are planning to honor him Sept. 24 during their home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second-round draft pick out of Notre Dame in 2011 played 10 years for the Vikings, totaling 4,488 yards to rank second on the franchise's career list for tight ends behind Steve Jordan. Rudolph's 48 touchdowns are the most among tight ends and sixth overall in Vikings history.

He had a consecutive starts streak of 93 straight games that ended because of a foot injury late in the 2020 season. Rudolph played for the New York Giants in 2021.