Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 28

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
VCSU GAME PPD
Valley City State’s football game against Mayville State on Oct. 3 has been postponed to COVID-19 related issues.
The game has been rescheduled to Nov. 21. Mayville State’s game on Saturday was postponed due to multiple positive coronavirus tests.
BEASLEY JAILED ON DRUG, GUN CHARGES
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was in jail Sunday on charges of drug possession and receiving and concealing stolen property, after his arrest the night before.
The Athletic first reported Beasley's arrest Saturday night at his home in Plymouth, a suburb of Minneapolis. ESPN reported that police obtained a search warrant for Beasley's home after a complaint that he brandished a weapon at a person and officers found marijuana and guns in the home.
“We’re aware of the situation involving Malik and in the process of gathering more information,” Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders said.
Beasley participated in voluntary workouts at the team facility earlier this year. He has not taken part in group workouts that began this week for teams that didn't qualify for the NBA's restart in Florida after the four-plus-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 23-year-old Beasley will be a restricted free agent when the season ends. The 19th overall pick in the 2016 draft by Denver, Beasley averaged 20.7 points in 14 games for Minnesota after being acquired in a trade with the Nuggets in February.
Beasley's attorney, Steve Haney, did not immediately respond to a phone message left Sunday by The Associated Press.
STORM SWEEP LYNX
Breanna Stewart scored a career playoff-high 31 points — tying Seattle's franchise playoff record — and Sue Bird had 16 points and nine assists, and the Storm beat Minnesota 92-71 on Sunday to sweep the Lynx and advance to the WNBA Finals.
Stewart added six rebounds, seven assists, three steals and two blocks for the No. 2 seed Storm.
Bird and Stewart combined to score or assist on 13 points during a 17-0 run that gave Seattle a 24-8 lead when Sami Whitcomb made a layup with 54.2 seconds left in the first quarter. Stewart made a short jumper to push the Storm's lead to 18 points with 1:05 left in the first half but Minnesota scored 16 of the next 21 points, inclduing six by Crystal Dangerfield and two 3-pointers by Odyssey Sims, to make it 48-41 about three minutes into the third quarter.
The fourth-seeded Lynx, who came in averaging a playoff-low 11.0 turnovers per game, committed 19 on Sunday. They made 27 of 59 from 3-point range in the first two games of the series but hit just 7 of 22 (31.8%) on Sunday.
Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks. Damiris Dantas and Dangerfield — the 2020 WNBA rookie of the year — scored 16 points apiece and Sims added 10 points.
LOONS, RSL TIE
Minnesota United and Real Salt Lake played to a 0-0 tie Sunday night in Minneapolis.
Dayne St. Claire had four saves for the Loons. Minnesota (5-3-6, 19 points) had seven shots on goal.
Minnesota's next game is Friday at home against Cincinnati.
