Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS
SHANLEY'S SEASON SHUT DOWN
Fargo Shanley's football season has been shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests.
All East Region football teams were off this week. The Deacons' game scheduled for Oct. 2 against Grand Forks Red River has been moved to Oct 3.
The Deacons are 3-1 and ranked fifth in the latest Class AAA poll.
SEATTLE EDGES LYNX
Jewell Loyd scored 25 points and Brianna Stewart added 21 as Seattle defeated Minnesota 88-86 in game 1 of their best-of-three WNBA semifinal series Tuesday night in Bradenton, Fla.
The game was delayed two days for additional COVID-19 testing.
Seattle leads the series 1-0.
Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 25 points and nine rebounds. Bridget Carleton added 14.
GOPHERS' BATEMAN WANTS TO PLAY
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has decided to opt back in for the 2020 football season in light of the Big Ten's resumption of fall competition, contingent on the star junior gaining the necessary eligibility clearance.
Coach P.J. Fleck confirmed Tuesday that Bateman has rejoined the Gophers for practice. Because Bateman signed with an agency this summer in anticipation of declaring for the next NFL draft, his playing status has not yet been established.
Minnesota is scheduled to open against Michigan on Oct. 24. Bateman had 1,219 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games for the Gophers last year, leading the conference with an average of 20.3 yards per reception.
Two of Ohio State’s best players, cornerback Shaun Wade and guard Wyatt Davis, initially announced they were opting out. They reversed course last week after the Big Ten announced it would play with a new set of COVID-19 protocols
