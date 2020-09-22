Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

SHANLEY'S SEASON SHUT DOWN

Fargo Shanley's football season has been shut down due to positive COVID-19 tests.

All East Region football teams were off this week. The Deacons' game scheduled for Oct. 2 against Grand Forks Red River has been moved to Oct 3.

The Deacons are 3-1 and ranked fifth in the latest Class AAA poll.

SEATTLE EDGES LYNX

Jewell Loyd scored 25 points and Brianna Stewart added 21 as Seattle defeated Minnesota 88-86 in game 1 of their best-of-three WNBA semifinal series Tuesday night in Bradenton, Fla.

The game was delayed two days for additional COVID-19 testing.

Seattle leads the series 1-0.

Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 25 points and nine rebounds. Bridget Carleton added 14.

GOPHERS' BATEMAN WANTS TO PLAY

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has decided to opt back in for the 2020 football season in light of the Big Ten's resumption of fall competition, contingent on the star junior gaining the necessary eligibility clearance.