DEACONS, BRUINS TOP FOOTBALL POLLS

Fargo Shanley and Fargo North remain No. 1 in this week’s North Dakota Class AAA and Class AA football polls.

The Deacons (4-0) got all 20 first-place votes following their win over West Fargo Sheyenne last week.

Minot (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 2, following by West Fargo Sheyenne (3-1), Bismarck (3-1) and Fargo Davies (2-2).

In Class AA, the Spartans got 17 of the 19 first-place votes. Fargo South (3-1) got once first-place nod and moved up two spots to No. 2. Jamestown (3-1) also got a first-place vote and moved up one spot to No. 3.

Dickinson (4-0) moved up one spot to No. 2, while Grand Forks Red River (4-1) fell three spots to No. 5.

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

NDSU NO. 2, UND NO. 14 IN FCS POLLS

North Dakota State is ranked second and North Dakota 14th in the latest FCS polls.

The Bison got three first-place votes in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25. Defending champion South Dakota State got 52 of the 56 first-place votes in the Stats poll and is the unanimous No. 1 in the AFCA Coaches Top 25.

Five Missouri Valley Football Conference teams are ranked in both polls. SDSU and NDSU are 1-2 in both polls, with Southern Illinois No. 12 in the State poll and No. 13 in the coaches poll. UND is ranked No. 14 in both. Youngstown State is No. 24 in both polls.

WALDORF JOINING GPAC

Waldorf College has announced it is joining the Great Plains Athletic Conference.

The Forest City, Iowa, school will leave the North Star Athletic Association at the start of the 2024-25 season.

The North Star would be down to four football-playing schools – Dickinson State, Valley City State, Mayville State and Dakota State. Presentation College of Aberdeen, S.D., is closing and NSAA members Bellevue (Neb.) and Viterbo (Wis.) do not field football teams.

The University of Jamestown, a current member of the GPAC, has applied to enter the NCAA Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, along with former conference rivals U-Mary and Minot State.