Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 18

With Dakota Dozier starting at left guard, the backup options for Elflein are especially inexperienced: Dru Samia and rookie Ezra Cleveland. Aviante Collins and rookie Kyle Hinton are the guards on the practice squad.

LYNX ADVANCE TO WNBA SEMIFINALS

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rookie of the year Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half and Minnesota beat Phoenix 80-79 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.

Damiris Dantas led Minnesota with 22 points although she missed a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds left leaving Phoenix with the chance to pull off another last-second postseason victory. With no timeouts left, the Mercury got the ball up the court bur Skylar Diggins-Smith's shot was off the mark at the buzzer.

Two nights earlier Shey Peddy made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in an 85-84 win over Washington in a first-round victory.

The loss was the first in eight career single-elimination playoff games for Diana Taurasi, She had 28 points and nine assists to lead the Mercury.