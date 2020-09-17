Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 18

AREA SPORTS
CENTURY VOLLEYBALL MATCH CANCELED
Century's West Region volleyball match at Williston on Thursday was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests on the Williston Coyotes' volleyball team.
It was the second match this week Williston has canceled due to a virus outbreak. Williston's football team also is on at least a two-week quarantine due to positive tests.
Century, ranked No. 1 with a 5-0 record, hosts Bismarck High on Tuesday.
HAZEN FOOTBALL GAME OFF DUE TO VIRUS
Hazen's Class AA football game at Valley City scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Hazen's next scheduled game is Sept. 25 against Beulah.
VIKINGS PLACE OL ELFLEIN ON IR
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed starting right guard Pat Elflein on injured reserve on Thursday, meaning the fourth-year player will miss at least three games.
The Vikings did not disclose the injury for Elflein, who has not appeared on the injury report this season. NFL Network reported that Elflein hurt his thumb in practice on Thursday.
The Vikings play at Indianapolis on Sunday. Elflein is in his first season at right guard, after playing left guard last year and center his first two seasons.
With Dakota Dozier starting at left guard, the backup options for Elflein are especially inexperienced: Dru Samia and rookie Ezra Cleveland. Aviante Collins and rookie Kyle Hinton are the guards on the practice squad.
LYNX ADVANCE TO WNBA SEMIFINALS
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rookie of the year Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half and Minnesota beat Phoenix 80-79 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs.
Damiris Dantas led Minnesota with 22 points although she missed a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds left leaving Phoenix with the chance to pull off another last-second postseason victory. With no timeouts left, the Mercury got the ball up the court bur Skylar Diggins-Smith's shot was off the mark at the buzzer.
Two nights earlier Shey Peddy made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in an 85-84 win over Washington in a first-round victory.
The loss was the first in eight career single-elimination playoff games for Diana Taurasi, She had 28 points and nine assists to lead the Mercury.
Dangerfield was a big reason why that streak ended. She scored seven points in a 10-3 run to give Minnesota the lead for good, 74-67. Taurasi converted consecutive four-point plays to get the Mercury within one before Odyssey Sims' basket made it 80-77 with 2:31 to go.
Sims finished with 14 points and Rachel Banham 11 for fourth-seeded Minnesota, which will play either No. 1 seed Las Vegas or No. 2 Seattle in a best-of-5 semifinal series that begins Sunday.
Minnesota’s 6-foot-6 Sylvia Fowles, the league’s all-time leading rebounder and 2017 league MVP, was playing for the first time after aggravating a right calf injury on Aug. 13. She played 18 minutes, scoring six points with four rebounds.
The Lynx made up a nine-point halftime deficit to head into the final period tied at 60-all.
Brianna Turner added 13 points and 14 rebounds and Kia Vaughn 10 points for the fifth-seeded Mercury.
