LOEL NAMED U-MARY WOMEN'S SWIMMING COACH

The University of Mary women's swimming and diving team has hired Abby Loel as its next head coach, the school announced on Thursday.

Loel - a U-Mary alum - brings with her 10 years of coaching experience, the most recent as an assistant coach at Division I Grand Canyon. She also spent nine years coaching at the club level with Phoenix Swim Club and the Mandan Marlies Swim Club.

Loel was a two-time captain for the Marauders, helping lead the program to a program-best fourth-place finish at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships in 2021. The Phoenix, Ariz., native becomes the fourth coach in the program's eight-year history.

During her four years at the University of Mary Loel helped the Marauders swim team claim a program-best fourth place at the 2021 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships, named team captain twice, earned NSIC All-Academic honors, and served as president for the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), before graduating in 2022 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Work.

Loel raced to a state qualifying mark for Arcadia High School before graduating in 2018 and twice earned the Phoenix Swim Club Coaches Award.

The Marauders program is entering season eight after first competing in 2016-17.