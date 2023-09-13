BOBCATS WIN OPENER AT SHOWCASE

The Bismarck Bobcats opened their season with a 2-0 victory over the New Hampshire Mountain Kings on Wednesday at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, Minn.

Evan Hunter and Luke Rohlof notched goals for the Bobcats.

“When you come to this event, it’s your first game. The first was a little sloppy but in the second period we started to dictate play and we got rolling as the game went on,” Bobcats head coach and general manager Layne Sedevie said. “I felt like we got better as the game went on.”

Hunter struck with one minute remaining in the second period, scoring on a man advantage with assists from Patrick Johnson and Julian Beaumont.

Rohlof added an insurance goal with 10 minutes left in the third. Johnson and Beaumont each picked up their second assist of the game.

Clayton Knapp stopped all 22 shots he faced for the Bobcats.

The Bobcats (1-0) will take on the Odessa Jackalopes on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

AGGIES, HOLSTEINS TOP FOOTBALL POLLS

Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison and New Salem-Almont are ranked No. 1 in this week’s North Dakota Class A and nine-man football polls.

The Aggies (4-0) got 14 of 17 first-place votes to remain on top in Class A. No. 2 Kindred (3-0) got two first-place votes and No. 3 Dickinson Trinity (4-0) got one.

The top five remained unchanged from the previous week, with Langdon-Edmore-Munich (4-0) at No. 4 and Shiloh Christian (4-0) at No. 5.

The Holsteins (4-0) got 15 of 17 first-place votes to move back up to No. 1 this week. Sargent County (4-0) got two first-place votes and moved up one to No. 2.

New Rockford-Sheyenne-Maddock (4-0) moves into the top five at Np. 3 after knocking off previously-No. 1 North Prairie last weekend.

South Border (4-0) and Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn (4-0) remained at No. 4 and No. 5, respectively

The polls are conducted by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.