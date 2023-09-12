ST. MARY'S GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH RESIGNS

St. Mary's girls basketball coach Daryl Bearstail has resigned effective immediately after two years on the job, the school announced on Tuesday.

The Saints were 17-27 under Bearstail and advanced to a state play-in game at the WDA tournament last season. A search for his replacement is underway.

UND PICKED SECOND

The NCHC hockey conference released its preseason poll Tuesday evening, and the University of North Dakota are ranked second behind Denver.

North Dakota received 12 first-place votes in the poll, one more than first-place Denver, but finished 24 points back of the Pioneers.

Also receiving first-place votes in the poll were St. Cloud State (two), Western Michigan (two) and Minnesota-Duluth (one). Full poll results can be found below.

UND opens their season with an exhibition game against Manitoba on Oct. 7, with puck drop set for 6:10 p.m.

MARY SEVENTH, EIGHTH IN BEMIDJI

The University of Mary golf teams started their season with a two-day meet in Bemidji, Minn., with the men's team coming in seventh among eight teams and the women's team finishing eighth in a nine-team field.

Carrie Carmichael had the top finish for Mary, tying for 13th with a two-day total of 164. On the men's side, Gavin Argent finished in a tie for 27th with a total of 152.

Results from the meet can be found below.

CLASS B VOLLEYBALL GAME SUSPENDED

Due to a power outage Tuesday evening at Central Valley school, the Class B volleyball game between Hillsboro-Central Valley and North Border was suspended.