Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 12

AREA SPORTS

SHILOH ROLLS PAST SOUTHERN MCLEAN

Five players scored touchdowns as Shiloh Christian earned its first on-field win of the season.

Braiden Kuehn had a 48-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Josh Kolling in the second quarter. Kuehn added a 13-yard run for six later in the second quarter as the Skyhawks rolled past Southern McLean 41-8.

Kolling had two touchdown tosses in the game. The other went to Isaac Heringer from 61-yards out.

Shiloh (2-2) won by forfeit last week after Richardton-Taylor did not have enough healthy players.

The Skyhawks host New Salem-Almont (3-0) on Friday at 7 p.m., in a key Class A Region 4 tilt. The Holsteins face Dickinson Trinity today at DSU.

