Area Sports Briefs: Sept. 11

ACES DOWN LYNX
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Angel McCoughtry scored 22 points on her 34th birthday and the the Las Vegas Aces made a franchise-record 10 3-pointers in beating the Minnesota Lynx 104-89 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.
Kayla McBride's 3-pointer during a 13-4 run to open the fourth quarter was the record-setting 10th for the Aces, last in the league for 3-point attempts. They finished 10 of 18 from the arc, led by McBride's 5-of-7 effort.
McCoughtry added eight rebounds, six assists and went over 1,500 career made free throws, the third player to do so in WNBA history. McBride added 21 points, A'ja Wilson 20 and Jackie Young had all 17 of hers in the second half.
Danielle Robinson made consecutive 3-pointers and the Aces closed the third quarter on a 9-4 run to lead 81-69 headed into the fourth quarter.
Crystal Dangerfield scored 24 points and Napheesa Collier added 17, all in the first half, plus 11 rebounds and five assists for Minnesota (13-8), which lost its third straight.
Second-place Las Vegas (16-4) has games remaining against third-place Los Angeles and league leader Seattle in the final weekend of the regular season as its vies for a top-two finish that would give it a bye into the playoff semifinals.
MINNESOTA CUTS FOUR SPORTS
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota is dropping men’s indoor and outdoor track and field, gymnastics and tennis because of budget concerns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Minnesota President Joan Gabel and athletic director Mark Coyle said Thursday that the athletic department is facing a projected loss of $75 million in revenue for this fiscal year following the Big Ten’s decision to postpone fall sports.
School officials said the elimination of the sports will be effective at the completion of their 2020-21 competition seasons, which the teams will play if “health and safety precautions allow.”
The athletic department is eliminating eight other positions in addition to those that will be cut because of the four programs being discontinued. School officials said that’s part of a personnel cost-reduction that should save $1.3 million this fiscal year.
The 10% salary reductions that Coyle, football coach P.J. Fleck, men’s volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon, men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino and women’s basketball coach Lindsay Whalen had accepted already will now be extended through the entire fiscal year. That is expected to save about $1.2 million.
