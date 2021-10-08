Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 9

LARKS’ SARRINGAR EARNS AWARD

Spencer Sarringar of the Bismarck Larks was named to the Northwoods League Rawlings Finest in the Field team.

The annual award recognizes the players with the top fielding percentage at each position.

Sarringar, a Northern State senior, posted a .994 fielding percentage at catcher for the Larks.

Other award winners were first baseman Ronald Sweeny II of the La Crosse Loggers, EJ Exposito of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafter at second, Jordan Barth of the St. Cloud Rox at third, shortstop Michael Brooks of the Duluth Huskies, outfielders Chris Seng of the Waterloo Bucks, McKay Barney of the Kenosha Kingfish and Bryant Schellenbarger of the Madison Mallards and pitcher Cam Schuelke of the Traverse City Pit Spitters.

U-MARY SWEEPS JIMMIE INVITE

In their final regular-season meet before the start of championship season, the University of Mary cross country teams swept the team and individual titles at the Jamestown Jimmie Invitational on Friday.

Jesse Kaas won the men’s race and Alyssa Becker won the women’s title.