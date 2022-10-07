Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 8

MARAUDERS SWEEP XC IN JAMESTOWN
Alyssa Becker won the women's race to lead the University of Mary to a team title on Friday at the Jimmie Invite in Jamestown.
Becker (17:35.20), Andrijana Fundak (18:25.30) and Kristine Kalthoff (18:43) placed second and third for the Marauders, who won with 20 points over Northern State (69), Bemidji State (82) and Minot State (109).
The Marauder men also won as Dawson Strom (25:13.1), Guillermo Fregoso (25:23.4) and Robert White (25:35.1) went 3-4-5
The Marauder' team total of 33 edged second-place Minot State by 10.