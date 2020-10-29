Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 30

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

JAMESTOWN FORFEITS AAA PLAYOFF GAME

Jamestown’s Class AAA quarterfinal playoff football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.

Due to known and likely additional cases of COVID-19, Jamestown announced it would not be able to play the game.

The Blue Jays were the No. 4 seed out of the West Region. West Fargo Sheyenne, the East Region’s No. 2 seed, advances to the semifinals, which will be played on Friday, Nov. 6.

Jamestown is scheduled to compete in the reconfigured Class AA division next season.

TWINS DECLINE ROMO'S OPTION

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins declined a $4.75 million option on right-hander Sergio Romo, who gets a $250,00 buyout and became a free agent.

The 37-year-old was 1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and five saves in 24 games during his second season with Minnesota. He struck out 23 and walked seven in 20 innings.

Romo is a 13-year big league veteran with San Francisco (2008-16), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017), Tampa Bay (2017-18), Miami (2019) and Minnesota (2019-20). He was an All-Star in 2013.

