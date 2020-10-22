Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 23

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

U-MARY RAFFLE DRAWING MOVED

The 2020 Marauders Armada Raffle drawing, featuring a one-of-a-kind UMary Pride Tractor, will be held at noon on Saturday at the University of Mary Fieldhouse and Wellness Center.

The event will be streamed at GoUMary.com and on the Marauders Facebook and Twitter pages.

The drawing was originally scheduled to be held at Bismarck’s Ramkota Hotel, but was moved on campus due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Grand Prize winner can opt for a $4,000 cash prize instead of the UMary Pride tractor.

Additional cash prizes of $1,500, $1,000 and $500 will be awarded.

Proceeds benefit scholarships for University of Mary athletes.

