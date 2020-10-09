Area Sports Briefs: Oct. 10

AREA SPORTS BRIEFS

SVIHOVEC ADVANCES TO SEMIFINALS

GRAND FORKS -- West Region singles champion Corby Svihovec of Legacy advanced to the semifinals of the North Dakota state tennis tournament.

The Legacy senior won his first two matches on Friday in Grand Forks.

Svihovec will face Valley City’s Blake Triebold, the No. 2 seed from the East Region, on Saturday at 10 a.m., with the winner advancing to the title match.

Svihovec opened with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Kellen Johnson of Grand Forks Red River in the first round and defeated Red River’s Espen Schneider 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

In the doubles draw, the Legacy duo of Jay Moylan and Nick Mathern advanced to the semifinals, where they will square off with Braden and Evan Panzer of Grand Forks Central at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Moylan and Mathern eddged Jaron Dufault and Ryan Kennelly of Fargo North 7-6 (8), 7-6 (6) in their opening match and defeated Jack Wanzek and Zander Hasbarger of Fargo Davies 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

The Mandan doubles duo of Keaton Pritchett and Brady Helbling is still alive, advancing to the consolation semifinals with an 8-5 win over the Braves’ Trevor Elijah and Braden Ressler.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0