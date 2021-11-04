Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 5

HUBER IS WRESTLER TO WATCH FOR MARAUDERS

U-Mary's Braydon Huber, who finished eighth in last year's NCAA Championships at 165 pounds and was an All-Conference wrestler, has been named as the player to watch for the Marauders in NSIC competition.

As a team, Mary is ranked seventh in the NSIC after a 2-3 record in abbreviated competition in the 2020-21 season.

Max Bruss joined Huber at the NCAA Championships last season but fell just short of All-American status after losing two matches by a single point.

Other notable returners on this year's Mary wrestling team include Dom Tudor and Matthew Kaylor. There are eight freshmen on this year's team, including Reece Barnhardt, Chase Milligan, Preston Owens, Dante Roggio, Roddy Romero, Ryan Scherber, Wyatt Schneider and Luke Tweeton.

The Marauders season opens Saturday at 9 a.m. when they compete in the Cobber Open.

