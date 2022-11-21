Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 22

BLAKE NAMED ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

North Dakota forward Jackson Blake has been named NCHC Rookie of the Week after an impressive weekend of offense against Miami.

In a weekend split with the Redhawks, Blake scored three goals and added an assist, stretching his season total to six games with at least two points.

Blake scored twice in Friday's 7-1 win, assisted on Riese Gaber's power-play goal in Saturday's game to cut North Dakota's deficit to 3-1, then scored the game-tying goal in the Saturday bout.

Blake currently sits tied for third in the NCAA and tied for the NCHC lead among rookies with seven goals, while his 15 points rank fifth in the country and second in the league for freshmen.

BECKER TO COMPETE FOR ALL-AMERICAN STATUS

Alyssa Becker, a sophomore at the University of Mary, will compete at the NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Cross Country Championships to compete at the national championship race on December 2 in Seattle.

Becker finished 10th at the 2022 NCAA Central Region championships on Saturday, covering the 6,000-meter Tom Rutledge Cross Country Course in 20:37.50.

At last year's national championship race, Becker finished 17th to earn All-American honors as a freshman.

Becker was chosen to attend this year's race as one of 27 at-large individual qualifiers after the chosen team qualifiers were announced.

MYSTICS HAND BUCS FIRST LOSS

Searching for their biggest win of the season, Bismarck State headed to Dawson (7-1, 6-1) Monday evening and took down the previously undefeated Bucs, 68-64.

The Mystics survived a four-plus-minute scoreless period late in the fourth quarter before Sydney Gustavsson rattled in the final of her game-high 22 points with 12.3 seconds left to give the Mystics the four-point win.

Gustavsson was 7-of-19 from the field and 5-of-7 at the charity stripe.

Four other Mystics starters entered double figures, with Ashton Kinnebrew scoring 13, Katherine Fox nabbing 12, and Piper Harris tallying her second double-figure game with the Mystics with 11 points.

Haley Gereau led Bismarck State's rebounding efforts, grabbing six offensive boards on her way to 10 total.

Michelle Arens and Sabira Ahayeva had 12 points apiece and Evelyn Old Coyote had 10 points for Dawson.

THUNDERBIRDS BLOWN OUT BY WILDCATS

Playing in a doubleheader at North Dakota State College of Science, United Tribes' women's basketball team lost big to the league-leading Wildcats, 83-45.

Sandie Friday's eight-point, seven-rebound game was one of few highlights for the Thunderbirds, who were down just four after the first quarter but fell behind for good when the Wildcats outscored them 31-12 in the second quarter.

NDSCS dominated the glass, outrebounding the Thunderbirds 56-38 thanks to a double-double each from Grace Massaquoi (21 points, 17 rebounds) and Nadia Post (16 points, 10 rebounds), with Charita Lewis adding 19 points and eight boards in support.

WILDCATS DOMINANT IN WIN OVER MYSTICS

In the second game of the men's/women's basketball doubleheader at NDSCS, the Bismarck State men's basketball team took its biggest loss of the season, 79-55.

Trouble scoring doomed the Mystics, who were within nine at halftime before being outscored 37-22 in the second half.

Jaden Hamilton had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the Mystics in both categories, while Anthony Bertucci had 11 points and five boards.

Micah Swallow ensured there would be no upset by the Mystics men, as he dropped 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Joining Swallow atop the leaderboards was Peyton Newbern, who had 18 points, six rebounds, an assist and five steals.