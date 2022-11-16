Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 17

SARRINGAR EARNS FIELDING HONORS

The Northwoods League and Rawlings announced Wednesday the ‘Finest in the Field’ awards, which recognize the top fielders at each position according to statistics compiled by the Northwoods League.

Northern State catcher Spencer Sarringar, a bright spot for the 2022 Bismarck Larks, earned the catching ‘Finest in the Field’ award with a final fielding percentage of .989.

MARY TRIO NAMED TO CONFERENCE LIST

With the University of Mary football season concluded, three players have earned their way onto the Northern Sun Al-Conference Football team.

Danny Kittner and Ty’Rhae Gibson earned first-team honors and Dave Small Jr. earned second-team honors.

Kittner made the list both as a wide receiver and as a return specialist, Gibson made the team as a defensive back and Small slotted in at running back.

Kittner is a repeat selection to the All-Conference list and he finishes his career as the Northern Sun’s all-time career receptions and receiving yards leader with 291 catches for 3,651 yards and 29 touchdowns.

In his senior season, Kittner ended with 90 catches for 986 yards and five touchdowns, averaged 26 yards per return on 24 kick return attempts, including a 92-yard touchdown, and completed three of five passes for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Gibson makes the list a year after his brother, Ty’Rese, earned conference honors. He helped the Marauders defense finish fifth in fewest passing yards allowed per game, intercepted three passes and broke up eight while making 45 tackles (28 solo, three for a loss).

Small, another repeater on the list for the Marauders, had 815 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on 196 carries and caught 17 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.

MARY WOMEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS HONORED

The University of Mary women’s soccer team continues to be lauded after the conclusion of their season, with five players, Yasmina Dokara, Kaitlyn Schwass, Marriann Senftner, Ava Vizenor and Madisyn Waltman, earning Academic All-District honors, as sellected by College Sports Communicators.

The CSC Academic All-District teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot, with first-, second-, and third-team honorees being announced in early December.

MARAUDERS WRESTLING TEAM ADDS TRIO OF SIGNEES

The University of Mary’s wrestling team, already No. 8 in the national rankings and featuring five nationally ranked wrestlers, added more depth for the future with the announcements of three state championship wrestlers signing on the dotted line.

Local talent Kaden DeCoteau, who enters his senior campaign for Century in early December, will wrestle for the Marauders next season.

Coached by Mary wrestling alumnus and NSCA Strength & Conditioning All-American Nate Humann, DeCoteau is a five-time State medalist, placing eighth in eight grade, third as a freshman, fourth as a sophomore before winning a state title as a junior. He is projected to wrestle in the 141/149 pound categories for Mary.

Three-time Montana champion Owen Lonski from Sidney, Montana, who projects to wrestle at 141 pounds, has been dominant since starting to wrestle at high school.

Lonski has won back-to-back titles as a freshman, sophomore, and junior, and is aiming for a four-peat this season.

Also joining the Marauders is three-time Wyoming state champion Lane Ewing, who projects to the Marauders’ lineup at 157/165 pounds.

Like Lonski, Ewing won titles his freshman, sophomore, and junior year in high school and is aiming for a four-peat.

MARY WOMEN’S BASKETBALL FALLS TO YELLOW JACKETS

The University of Mary’s women’s basketball team fought hard but were unable to recover from a turnover-filled first quarter and took a 77-66 loss to Black Hills State Wednesday evening.

Megan Voit led the Marauders with 17 points while shooting 5-of-8 from behind the arc. Addison Rozell (14 points, eight rebounds) and Megan Zander (13 points, five rebounds, two blocks) joined Voit in double figures.

Danica Kocer led Black Hills State with 18 points.