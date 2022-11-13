Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 14

PORTER, KRUEGER SIGN WITH BSC

Matthew Porter of St. Mary’s and Century’s Carter Krueger have signed national letters of intent to attend Bismarck State College and play baseball for the Mystics.

Porter, a right-handed pitcher, went 3-0 with two saves in 11 appearances and a 4.10 earned run average in 27 2/3 innings last season for the Saints.

Krueger, an infielder, hit .354 with 19 RBIs and 23 runs for the Patriots, earning All-West Region honors.

West Fargo’s Mason Stoelting and Jory Graves of Regina, Saskatchewan also signed with the Mystics.

Stoelting, an outfielder, hit .352 with 25 extra-base hits, 25 RBIs and 24 stolen bases last season for the Packers.

Graves hit .341 with two home runs and 17 RBIs at Martin Collegiate High School. He also tossed 30 innings with a 3-1 record and 1.59 ERA.