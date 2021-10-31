Area Sports Briefs: Nov. 1

MARAUDERS ROLL PAST CROOKSTON

The University of Mary scored a season-high five goals in a 5-0 victory over Minnesota-Crookston on Saturday at the Bowl.

Averaging 1.47 goals per game coming into the game, the Marauders got two goals and an assist from freshman Kaitlyn Schwass, all in the second half.

Kayla Alcott scored both Marauder goals in the first half. Maureen Sullivan finished with three assists.

Up 2-0, the Marauders scored three goals in the last seven minutes and change. Taylor Meyrick made it 3-0 with a goal in the 83rd minute.

The Marauders had a 15-3 advantage in shots on goal. Madisyn Waltman made three saves for U-Mary, which plays its final game of the regular season Friday at Minot State.

PATTERSON OUT, KILL IN AT TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU and football Gary Patterson have mutually agreed to immediately part ways.

The announcement came Sunday night, a day after the Horned Frogs (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) lost 31-12 at Kansas State, Patterson's alma mater. It was their fifth loss in six games.

Patterson leaves TCU with a 181-79 record in 21 seasons, including an undefeated 13-0 season in 2010 that was capped by a Rose Bowl victory. He was the second-longest tenured FBS coach, trailing only Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who is in his 23rd season.

Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill, who was the best man in Patterson's wedding and on his staff as an offensive analyst, will be the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Horned Frogs host 14th-ranked Baylor on Saturday.

